Sixth Dallas police officer tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A sixth Dallas police officer tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news comes a few hours after the department announced its fifth case to an officer who worked for the Southeast Patrol. At this time, it is unknown whether the fifth and sixth cases had any contact.

The Dallas first officer tested positive for the coronavirus on March 19.

The department has continued to encourage residents to use their online complaint form for non-emergency crimes. Last month, police said officers would not physically respond to certain crimes.