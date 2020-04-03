Six More MPTF Nursing Home Residents Test Positive for Corona Virus – Deadline

Six more residents at the MPTF skilled nursing facility have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to seven. The Motion Picture & Television Fund reported the first case on Tuesday. About 250 retirees from the entertainment industry live on the MPTF's Wasserman campus in Woodland Hills.

"The good news is that they are all stable," Bob Beitcher, MPTF President and CEO, told Deadline. "They are alert and fighters, so with any luck, they will have mild cases and they will all improve." Half of those who tested positive, he said, are over 90 years old, and all are residents of Mary Pickford House, which is the center of long-term care on campus, or Harry’s Haven, their Alzheimer’s unit. "They are, in many ways, the most fragile and vulnerable residents of our campus," he said, noting that each other's families have been notified.

The MPTF took extraordinary measures from the outset to prevent the outbreak, including restrictions on visits by family members; ban community gatherings, including residential meals and film screenings; and daily thermal scans of residents and everyone entering the campus, including all employees. But because asymptomatic people can still transmit the virus, "it was inevitable that at some point this would happen," Beitcher said.

He said that none of the center's employees and caregivers have tested positive, he said, but noted that "we cannot evaluate our caregivers because there is no such rapid and widespread testing."

"We have done everything in the nth grade" to protect residents, he said. "The calls I get every day are endless. But in the end, you're just chasing your tail a little bit because the virus is obviously invisible. We know, as Public Health tells us, that probably a third to a half of us are asymptomatic or presymptomatic: we had the virus but we no longer have it, or we have it now and do not show any symptoms. And unless we are tested, we do not know who they are. So for us, everything is practical for our staff. Caregivers are very important, and caregivers are unknowingly infecting the people they are treating. The surprising thing is that we don't have a single sick caregiver. But some are likely to be asymptomatic. "

Residents have been locked up since March 6. "We are way ahead of this," he said. “Our residents have been unable to have community meetings. Since then, we have had no visitors on campus. We have examined our employees every morning, taking their temperatures. We have been examining our residents every day, taking their temperatures. We've had tons of precautions. "

Beitcher, who makes a weekly call with residents and with family members of all residents, said: “We want to be transparent. We don't want to scare people, but they need to know what is going on. "The residents, he said," are taking it easy. I have not heard a family member, either with me or with social workers, say they should remove their parents. or grandparents on campus. All the callers say: Guys, you guys are doing a great job. We are absolutely sure to have our family members in your hands. "

"This virus is bad, for sure," he said, "but in a severe flu season, just the old, common flu, we could lose three to five residents." We have not lost anyone yet, but this is a population that is susceptible to a mortality event. It's the common flu on steroids. "