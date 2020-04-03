Singer Bill Withers dies at 81

A musical legend passed away this weekend. Vanity Fair reported earlier today that Grammy-winning singer Bill Withers, who is perhaps best known for "Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone," and other hits from the 1970s, died at age 81.

In a statement Friday, his family confirmed the sad news with a tribute post. Paraphrasing what his family said in the statement, Bill was a "lonely man,quot; who, through his art, sought to connect the people of the world.

According to the aforementioned medium, many of Withers' classic songs have been played at prestigious events, including "Lean on Me," which was played at the presidential inaugurations of Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Additionally, a group of Dallas citizens sang the song from their balconies to gain support during the quarantine measures currently underway. Withers started his musical career seriously later in life, at the age of 33. At the time of his first recorded single, "Ain’t No Sunshine," the singer-songwriter was working on an assembly line.

See this post on Instagram D.E.P. Bill Withers! 😔 Maximum idol of soul, musician, singer and composer, faleceu nesta noite por complicações no coração aos 81 anos. I donate hinos like "Ain & # 39; t No Sunshine,quot;, "Grandma & # 39; s Hand,quot;, "Use Me,quot;, "Lean On Me,quot;, "Lovely Day,quot;, "Just The Two Of Us,quot;, among other classics eternal that ecoarão pra semper nas caixas de som e fones de ouvido. Rest in peace, master! Your Jamaican music will be sweet … 🙏🏾🎶✊🏾 #BillWithers #RIP #Soul #RnB #Blues #Funk Se or Instagram deixar, check out after 5pm farei uma sessão de fim de só com com minhas favoritas de Bill Withers na LIVE. 🎧 A publication shared by Daniel Tamenpi (@sopedradamusical) in April 3, 2020 at 8:03 a.m. PDT

Some of his other greatest hits include "Lovely Day,quot;, "Use Me,quot; and "Lean on Me,quot;. The last time Bill won a Grammy award was in 1982 for the song "Just The Two Of Us,quot;. A few years later, however, "Lean on Me,quot; and "Ain’t No Sunshine,quot; were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

In addition, his songs have been included in various lists of the best of all time, such as Rolling Stone magazine's 500 best songs of all time. Unfortunately, as the 1970s came to an end and the 1980s began, Withers slowly began to lose popularity.

The last album he released was Looking at you Looking at me. In Bill's 2010 documentary, Still billHe regretted that being a famous artist was incredibly difficult. "The game of fame was kicking my a **," said the composer.

Ad

Later Bill elaborated on the points he made, stating that there was a time when music was more about songs, rather than an image. The singer explained that it just wasn't "his time."



Post views:

0 0