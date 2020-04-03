Signing deadline extended for initiative seeking to ban late-term abortions

A Denver district court has granted an emergency motion to extend a circulation period for a group seeking an electoral initiative to ban late-term abortions in Colorado.

%MINIFYHTMLc31682903d5294bf58efd3db81731d5311% %MINIFYHTMLc31682903d5294bf58efd3db81731d5312%

Expiration date too late will resume collecting petition signatures for Initiative 120 after the state lifts its COVID-19-related emergency stay-at-home order, the group said in a Thursday press release.

On March 4, the group submitted 137,624 signatures to the Colorado secretary of state, who has until Friday to report a line-by-line count of petition signatures.

"If the manual count shows that the petition meets or exceeds 124,632 valid signatures, Initiative 120 would be approved for the November 3 vote," the statement said.

If the signature count falls short, the expiration date too late will have a 15-day cure period to collect more signatures after the state's stay-at-home order expires. The suspension was approved by District Judge Martin Egelhoff.

Initiative 120, if approved by voters, would ban abortion in Colorado after 22 weeks of gestation, with the exception of measures to save the mother's life.