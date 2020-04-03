Sierra Nevada achieves significant milestone with new hypersonic engine – Defense Blog

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), the world leader in national and aerospace safety owned by Eren and Fatih Ozmen, reached a significant milestone in advancing hypersonic propulsion with its proprietary VORTEX engine, advancing to the next phase of the Advanced Defense Research (DARPA) Operational Fire Program (OpFires).

Through OpFires, SNC is expanding its VORTEX hybrid engine capabilities to advanced, deep throttle, and restart systems. The system uses benign solid fuel with a liquid oxidant, both storable on Earth and in space. Recent tests show positive results by being able to group significant energy into a small volume that will have deep choke capacity and smooth reset capabilities on command. "The VORTEX streams built into the hybrid significantly improve the performance of the hybrid engine," said Dr. Marty Chiaverini, director of Propulsion Systems at SNC.

"This program opens a new market for SNC for planned or on-demand propulsion control capabilities that are applicable to both military and Earth-orbiting propulsion capabilities," said Tom Crabb, vice president of the Systems Systems business unit. SNC Propulsion and Environment. "Deep acceleration and restart capabilities expand tools for intelligent and unpredictable trajectories for various vehicles and systems."

The first two phases of DARPA's OpFires program focus on the propulsion technologies required to deliver diverse payloads in a variety of ranges. Since the award of the Phase 1 contract, SNC has made critical discoveries in advanced rocket engine technology for the upper stage of OpFires, completing more than 30 engine tests from subscale to full size. SNC looks forward to demonstrating these engines in flight and offering the engines to promising new vehicle systems.

In addition to the storable, resettable and deep acceleration system for DARPA, SNC is expanding its propulsion and product capabilities with short-term flight for its Dream Chaser® space plane reaction control system, the maturation of higher-stage engines and the development of other liquid storable engines for spacecraft, lunar and other exploration and protection applications. SNC is also investing jointly with the US Air Force. USA (USAF) for engine development for USAF needs.