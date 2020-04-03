Showrunner Matthew Wheeler inks with Thruline and APA – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLd48e1f5180361960d9d990ef86be0ce376%

Showrunner Matthew Wheeler has signed with Thruline and APA.

Wheeler recently served as co-showrunner and executive producer on the hit CBS series Hawaii Five-0, which, as Deadline recently reported, will end his 10-year career with a two-hour series finale tonight. He joined the writing team in 2014 as a story editor and three years later was promoted to co-showrunner for the past two seasons. In his five seasons on the show, Wheeler received written credit in 32 episodes.

Wheeler also created the series of summer events. Salvation, which premiered on CBS in 2017 and lasted two seasons.

Wheeler began her writing career in feature films, where she adapted the Thomas Perry novel The informant for Matt Tolmach and Sony Pictures, he wrote Sliver for Wayfare / Creme de la Films and Tin men for Warner Bros.

Wheeler continues to be represented by Barry Tyerman at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.