Sheldon Cooper seems to have coronavirus in the old episode of & # 39; The Big Bang Theory & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLce845feb2fb55d448de767aea97e2a7011% %MINIFYHTMLce845feb2fb55d448de767aea97e2a7012%

CBS

The supposed prediction of Coronavirus also appeared in an episode of the spin-off & # 39; Young Sheldon & # 39; of the show when Sheldon is seen watching television news about a flu virus originating in China.

Up News Info –

People are going crazy after discovering that an old episode of "Big Bang Theory"It could have predicted the existence of Coronavirus. The popular sitcom previously aired an episode that saw Sheldon Cooper admitted to the hospital because he had been exposed to something believed to be Coronavirus.

In a video that circulated online, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) could be seen arresting Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) to join him during lunch because he was sneezing. In another part of the video, he was seen in a hospital before entering a room where an apparent patient with infectious diseases was isolated.

%MINIFYHTMLce845feb2fb55d448de767aea97e2a7013% %MINIFYHTMLce845feb2fb55d448de767aea97e2a7014%

When he was about to leave, the paramedic who surrounded the patient prevented him from going because he was "exposed". That led him to stay in the hospital. His friends wore hazardous materials suits and full body protection while visiting him.

%MINIFYHTMLce845feb2fb55d448de767aea97e2a7015% %MINIFYHTMLce845feb2fb55d448de767aea97e2a7016%

Coronavirus' alleged prediction also appeared in an episode of the show's spin-off. "Young Sheldon"Young Sheldon (Armitage Iain), who claimed to be a germaphobe, packed his things and was ready to leave the class after his teacher sneezed in front of everyone. "Where do you think you are going?" asked the teacher, to which Sheldon replied as he covered his mouth and nose with his arm, "away from you." The teacher continued, "Why is that?" and Shelton told him it was because he wanted to live.

Later, he was seen watching television news about a flu virus that originated in China. "Children and the elderly are almost at risk," said the newscaster.

<br />

This is similar to COVID-19 in that it puts the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions at increased risk. Research shows that adults age 60 and older, especially with heart, lung, diabetes, or cancer, are more likely to have severe coronavirus infection than other age groups. Some cases even lead to death.