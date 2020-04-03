Shelby Harris warns against rushed NFL return amid coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML028b785db72dc9719bdc51ab014df73a75%

Here in Broncos Country, is it worth living without the NFL games? We are all going crazy, looking out the window, praying that the coronavirus won't come calling us next. Like you and me, Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris is eager to get back into football.

As long as haste and bad judgment don't kill your grandmother.

I asked Harris if he expected there to be NFL games in September.

"You want to go back to work and go out, but you want to be safe," Harris replied.

What is the definition of a safe in times of plague?

How soon can we hug Grandma, let alone be around 75,000 Broncomaniacs screaming at the stadium?

No one, from America's best medical minds to money commissioner Roger Goodell, knows the answer.

With March Madness down the tubes, the Avalanche's quest for a Stanley Cup in jeopardy and the vacant spring of the Masters hoping to tune it up before the snow flies, sports fans don't want to think about the possibility of that the coronavirus can also eliminate professionals. football in 2020.

Harris harbors optimism and football will return. Finally.

But at what price?

The NFL season should be listed as questionable at this point, if you listen to the league's medical director.

"As long as we are in a place where when a single individual tests positive for the virus, you have to quarantine every person who came in contact … in any form, shape or fashion, so I don't think you can start thinking about reopening a team sport, "said Dr. Allen Sills." Because we are going to have positive cases for a long time. "

Nothing about the blood, sweat and cheers of professional football works with social distancing.

Yes, I selfishly wish to see the Broncos open their season shortly after Labor Day. Harris also wants to see his grandmother alive and happy on Christmas Day. Can you blame him Even an idiot like me understands what is most important, in the grand scheme.

"It's about the masses, not just one person," said Harris, a rare athlete who is able to keep his eye on the ball while seeing the big picture. "I'm concerned about some things, like people bringing (the virus) to my grandmother, taking it to my mother, and taking it to my family. I think the important thing right now is to focus on social distancing."

The idea has been raised that the NBA playoffs could be organized, from start to finish, exclusively in Las Vegas, turning LeBron James and Nikola Jokic into bubble kids, cut off from the family and the outside world, all in the name of the almighty dollar.

If that sounds like an impossible dream, it's because sports are practiced by athletes with spouses, children, and real-world responsibilities greater than keeping score.

Let's make a toast to Harris for finding reasons to be grateful instead of giving in to bitterness in these difficult times. It is not always easy. For anyone.

Rather than racking up the money from the free agency monopoly, Harris was humiliated by the market and returned to the Broncos on a one-year contract for a mere fraction of the wealth he was seeking.

"At the end of the day, I'm happy to have a job," said Harris, after "settling,quot; on a $ 3 million salary, which is not bad. "There are millions of Americans who have lost their jobs because of this (virus)."

I am grateful to sports for the decades of unpredictable drama and the attractive salaries it brought me. But I'd rather hug my 88-year-old mother, hospitalized in Florida for nearly a month with congestive heart failure, once again than watch the Broncos win the Super Bowl again.

So here is a humble thanks to Harris for reminding us that athletes are not the true heroes to cheer for right now, and prayers for the NFL's quick return would be better directed elsewhere.

"We have to thank the nurses and doctors and the first responders and everyone with the essential jobs," said Harris.

I do not know about you. But while I'm stuck in the house, counting down the days until the Broncos hit the field is far more therapeutic for me than dancing for Drake.

At the same time, it would be foolish to think that the NFL calendar is worth more than the paper it is printed on until this country gets down to the serious task of producing enough COVID-19 evidence for every person in America and also ensures that there is no doctor or nurse has to enter the ICU without a suitable surgical mask.

"There are literally people who risk their lives and risk the lives of their families, so that we can live in some way," said Harris, greeting the heroes up front in this fight against a pandemic. "Out of respect for them, we have to do what is best for the community and not try to rush."

Amen brother.

The NFL can wait. A hug from Grandma beats playing soccer.