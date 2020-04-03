Shane Lowry prepared for The Open and Ryder Cup in successive weeks | Golf News





Shane Lowry claimed a six-shot victory over Tommy Fleetwood at The Open

Golf Champion of the Year Shane Lowry would appreciate the opportunity to defend The Open later in the season, should the event need to be rescheduled.

While the R,amp;A remains hopeful, The Open may run from July 16 to 19 as scheduled, Golfweek reported Thursday that a reservation date of September 17 to 20 could be possible if the original week at Royal St George & # 39; s was not possible.

The backup date would mean that a major one would be held the week before the Ryder Cup was held at Whistling Straits, although Lowry, who hopes to be part of Padraig Harrington's European team in Wisconsin, would enjoy the opportunity to play both events in successive weeks. .

"I would love to defend the tournament when it is supposed to take place in July, but if it were this year, I think it would be a result," Lowry said. Sky Sports News. "I didn't play any Ryder Cups and that's my # 1 goal this year, so if I go after the Open, I'd be happy to be."

"The only thing is that the 24 players who play in the Ryder Cup will also play in The Open, so everyone will have to make that trip to the Whistling Sound on Sunday afternoon or Monday and continue with the week." It will be a complaint that I would love to have in September!

How has golf been affected? A look at the list of tournaments postponed or canceled due to coronavirus.

"Overall down there (Kent) they have a very good summer, so the field burns when The Open goes to Royal St George & # 39; s. It might be a little different in September, but I guess it will still be hot,quot; .

"That is the beauty of the Open Championship, everyone knows when they go there that they will have a different or strange climate."

Lowry won her main single title last year at Royal Portrush

The European Tour and PGA Tour have had numerous events postponed or canceled due to the current situation and the first two majors of the year were postponed, with the earliest date in which golf will return in late May.

"The only problem I see with (returning) golf is that we all live in different countries," added Lowry. "When you look at the Premier League, they all live in England, so when England is ready to reopen, then you can start the Premier League again."

"I think golf is different. It will be interesting to see what restrictions exist when and if we play again. I would fear that players will not obtain visas for certain countries if they are from a certain country." So we will have to wait and see.

"Golf and sport are secondary when it comes to all of this and I think people's health is more important. At any other time of crisis, sport has been the one that has put people out of their minds and minds. away from difficult things. " I don't have that right now, so it's pretty difficult. "