SF Marathoner turns to Salesforce Tower Heights for charity – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5): Creativity is the name of the game for everyone in the Bay Area who has been without the gym for almost a month. Exercising at home can present challenges in San Francisco, where space to spread out is very important.

But a city dweller has it all figured out, and he's going the extra mile to stay fit. Or in your case, the extra step.

"I have this ladder in my backyard," said Greg McQuaid. "It equals approximately one floor."

McQuaid is known to most Bay Area radio listeners as "Irish,quot; Greg, a former presenter and producer for the KFOG station.

He lives near the entrance to Mount Davidson Park and has panoramic views of San Francisco from his backyard. Visible is Salesforce's new monolithic tower that stands over 1,000 feet tall, and is the inspiration for McQuaid's new shelter training at the site.

"I decided that I would do 100 stories a day, which equals about 1,000 feet," he said. "I would run them, but I don't want to be the clumsy one who ends up in the ER with a broken collarbone."

It takes McQuaid more than an hour to go up and down the stairs, but he says he has improved over the days.

Actually, this "challenge,quot; is a piece of cake for a guy who ran 52 marathons in 52 days and raised $ 200,000 for lung health along the way.

"I am asthmatic," said McQuaid. Technically, it falls into the risk category of exposure to COVID-19 after quitting smoking years ago. "I decided to take the shelter in place seriously and not leave the house."

So McQuaid has turned to social media in times of social estrangement. Post screenshots of your workout, and you donate to the San Francisco-Marín Food Bank. So far, she has received approximately $ 1,000 generated entirely from her own social media channels.

"Many people have lost their jobs and are having difficulty feeding their families," he said. "I don't expect to be flooded, but if you can afford to donate, they will thank you."

There is plenty of time to contribute to the patterns of social distancing extended through May. McQuaid says he will do a number of Saleforce steps until normal is restored.

"When I ran the marathons, my wife was worried that my knees would wear out," he joked. "Now she is worried that I will wear the steps."