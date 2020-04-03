Self-isolation of rugby on social networks: the best so far | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML79f57e5e377d7337fc2e713b10ecd20677%





Carlos Spencer has captivated the rugby world of social networks with his incredible tricks.

In between these times of Covid-19 self-isolation, social media has become a haven for the entertaining and unusual.

From making assholes out of toilet paper rolls to teabag challenges, dancing to rehearsals and song performances, the worlds of Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and others have brightened our day.

Below are some of the best in the world of rugby. Dances by Danny Care, tricks by Carlos Spencer, Paul Lasike by Harlequins singing Stevie Wonder, classic material by Jamal Ford-Robinson from Gloucester, and more!

Check it out…

Danny Care's dancing and tea bag footbag skills …

Carlos Spencer's ridiculous tricks

👑👑👑 King Carlos doing King things again … They are Payton with the swish too 👏🏼 Ton payton..spencer // TikTok pic.twitter.com/26lV5eB2Co – Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) April 1, 2020

The incredible pipes of Paul Lasike!

Munster Rugby's epic ball pass chain

An absolutely incredible response from supporters everywhere who wanted #Pass the ball with Munster's squads of men and women! Thank you all for helping us to highlight the importance of social distancing: look to see who won a signed shirt!#SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/hCtoreNbdU – Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 2, 2020

Some hilarity from Jamal Ford-Robinson

Freddie Burns' garden skills

Will Greenwood & # 39; s Maths Quiz …