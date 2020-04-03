Self-isolation of rugby on social networks: the best so far | Rugby Union News

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Self-isolation of rugby on social networks: the best so far | Rugby Union News
%MINIFYHTML79f57e5e377d7337fc2e713b10ecd20677%%MINIFYHTML79f57e5e377d7337fc2e713b10ecd2069%

Last update: 04/03/20 6:57 pm

Carlos Spencer has captivated the rugby world of social networks with his incredible tricks.

In between these times of Covid-19 self-isolation, social media has become a haven for the entertaining and unusual.

From making assholes out of toilet paper rolls to teabag challenges, dancing to rehearsals and song performances, the worlds of Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and others have brightened our day.

Below are some of the best in the world of rugby. Dances by Danny Care, tricks by Carlos Spencer, Paul Lasike by Harlequins singing Stevie Wonder, classic material by Jamal Ford-Robinson from Gloucester, and more!

Check it out…

Danny Care's dancing and tea bag footbag skills …

Carlos Spencer's ridiculous tricks

The incredible pipes of Paul Lasike!

Munster Rugby's epic ball pass chain

Some hilarity from Jamal Ford-Robinson

Freddie Burns' garden skills

Will Greenwood & # 39; s Maths Quiz …

%MINIFYHTML79f57e5e377d7337fc2e713b10ecd20610%%MINIFYHTML79f57e5e377d7337fc2e713b10ecd20611%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here