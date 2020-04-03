Selena Gomez shares diagnosis of bipolar disorder

Selena Gomez you are giving your mental health experience a name.

The 27-year-old interpreter has been candid about her problems with anxiety and depression, but for the first time on Friday, the star also publicly shared that she is bipolar.

By joining the former Disney star, Miley CyrusOn Instagram Live for her "Bright Minded: Live,quot; series, the singer revealed how being more informed helped her.

When Cyrus asked Gómez what is his advice for people who are afraid to talk about mental health and where would he direct them, she replied: "Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals … McLean Hospital and what I argued, after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that it was bipolar and therefore when I go to learn more information it actually helps me. It doesn't scare me once I know and I think people he's scared of it. "