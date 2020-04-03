Selena Gomez shares diagnosis of bipolar disorder

Selena Gomez you are giving your mental health experience a name.
The 27-year-old interpreter has been candid about her problems with anxiety and depression, but for the first time on Friday, the star also publicly shared that she is bipolar.
By joining the former Disney star, Miley CyrusOn Instagram Live for her "Bright Minded: Live,quot; series, the singer revealed how being more informed helped her.
When Cyrus asked Gómez what is his advice for people who are afraid to talk about mental health and where would he direct them, she replied: "Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals … McLean Hospital and what I argued, after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that it was bipolar and therefore when I go to learn more information it actually helps me. It doesn't scare me once I know and I think people he's scared of it. "
The Texas native added, "I've seen it and seen some of it even in my own family where I am, what's going on?" The star noted in Texas, "No one knows how to talk about his mental health." Instead, he said, people feel they "must look great," causing anger to build up in young adults.
"When I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything and it took away my fear," he said. "When I was younger, I was scared of thunderstorms and my mother bought me all these different books on thunderstorms, so she says, 'The more you educate yourself about this, the more you won't be scared' and that fully worked and that is something that helps me in a big way ".
In a January interview with WSJ. MagazineGomez recalled experiencing effects associated with bipolar disorder, although she did not reveal that she was living with the condition.
"My ups and downs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks," the star told the magazine. "I found out that I do have mental health issues," he said, noting that it was "a great relief." "I took the correct medication and my life changed completely," added the star.
Gomez is certainly not alone in Hollywood when it comes to experiencing bipolar disorder. Disney Star Companion Demi lovato He first spoke publicly about his bipolar diagnosis in 2011. More recently, in April, Baby Rexha He also told fans that she is bipolar.
As the fellow singer tweeted at the time, "I'm bipolar and I'm not ashamed anymore."
