San Mateo County reports 3 more deaths, 33 more COVID-19 infections – Up News Info San Francisco

REDWOOD CITY (Up News Info SF) – There were three other coronavirus-related deaths in San Mateo County, health officials reported Friday; The 13 total deaths in the county are the second most in the Bay Area after Santa Clara County.

Total cases in the county rose to 486, 33 more than the previous day, according to county health officials. On Thursday, San Mateo County announced 75 additional COVID-19 cases.

%MINIFYHTMLd138c70a0c6594a042b64a1126d6473f10% %MINIFYHTMLd138c70a0c6594a042b64a1126d6473f11%

County health officials have teamed up with other Bay Area counties to offer new guidance on facial coatings, recommending that people cover their mouths and noses while in public.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"In addition to the shelter-in-place and social distancing requirements, wearing a mask in public is an important tool in stopping the community-wide spread of this disease," said San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow in a prepared statement. “People without symptoms or with mild symptoms can have coronavirus and not know it. Wearing face covers helps protect others from exposure. "

The county's 486 cases are believed to be a small portion of the actual number of cases, and the cases will continue to increase as more tests are conducted.

State health officials said Wednesday that more than 92,000 COVID-19 tests had been administered, but that there were still pending results from nearly 60,000 of them.