San Bernardino County Reports 2 New Coronavirus Deaths, 52 New Cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Two more people in San Bernardino County have died from COVID-19.

The county reported eight deaths in total and 52 new confirmed cases Thursday, bringing the total number to 306.

On Wednesday, two other San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies assigned to corrections tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Two firefighters have also tested positive.

The county recently introduced a new online tool that provides a visual dashboard detailing the county's coronavirus efforts.

So far, the county has evaluated 3,391 people and has 306 confirmed cases, about half female and half male. Of those confirmed cases, the highest numbers are between 18 and 49 years.

San Bernardino County will begin conducting test drives for COVID-19 on Friday, March 27. Evidence would be available by appointment only, and enrollment and details were available on the county website.