Russia reported 601 new infections on Friday, compared to 771 new cases reported on Thursday, bringing the total number to 4,419. This is a four-fold increase over the past week, but still much less than the more than 245,000 cases reported in the United States and almost 118,000 in Spain and 115,000 in Italy.

Critics of the Kremlin, however, have questioned the official figures. Dr. Vasilieva, union chief of detained doctors, said in a video late last month that authorities were lying about the true number of infections, accusing them of deliberately misclassifying people who had developed the disease as victims of a common pneumonia.

A few days later, she said that she had been called to question her about her comments, defiantly stating in another video that "You can send whoever you want to bring me – the Federal Security Service, the fire service – but the truth will not change." The actual number of coronavirus cases, he said, "is much higher than authorities say." She provided no evidence of any cover-up.

Its medical workers union, warning that Russian hospitals desperately lacked masks and other protective equipment, recently started an online fundraising campaign to raise money from the public to buy supplies for hospitals and clinics.

The government also seems concerned that more should be done to control the virus. On Friday, it suspended the last remaining flights to the country, even stopping special flights that take Russians home from abroad, Interfax news agency reported. All land borders have already been closed.