Russian doctor arrested after challenging virus figures

MOSCOW – Russian authorities detained the leader of an independent doctors' union, an outspoken Kremlin critic who has dismissed the country's low official numbers of coronavirus infections as "lies."
Anastasia Vasilieva, head of the Doctors' Alliance, was detained by police on Thursday and held overnight while traveling from Moscow to an impoverished rural town to deliver masks, gloves, and other supplies to a local hospital, a colleague who was traveling with her. . said.
The arrest of Dr. Vasilieva, an eye specialist who has been highly critical of Russia's response to the pandemic, added fuel to already widespread skepticism, particularly among critics of the Kremlin, about the accuracy of official figures that show relatively few cases of the virus in Russia. His arrest also increased skepticism about the willingness of the Russian health system to deal with the pandemic.
Maria Bakhldina, the hospital's main doctor, speaking to Fontanka, a news site in the city, dismissed the doctors' complaints as "false,quot;.
Opinions on how far the virus has actually spread in Russia and how prepared the country is have been largely determined by political leanings. The general public, which mainly supports President Vladimir V. Putin, has expressed little concern, while many of the Kremlin's opponents suspect a cover-up.
Aleksei A. Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition leader, recently accused authorities of lying about the number of tests carried out and suggested that as a result, the number of cases could be much higher than reported.
Russia has sharply stepped up the tests and now says it has conducted more than 575,000 tests, but this includes multiple test cases on the same person, reducing the count.
In a speech to the nation on Thursday, President Putin, Hiding for most of last week at his field residence on the outskirts of Moscow, he praised health workers for "maintaining the line of defense against the advancing epidemic," but acknowledged that the worst is yet to come.
Russia has been much more open about dealing with the pandemic than many other ex-Soviet countries, some of which insist they have no cases now and can keep the virus at bay with traditional remedies.
A surge in cases would likely break Russia's rickety medical system and undermine Putin's approval ratings, which are already declining but still robust, especially as state-controlled media have bombarded the public for months with giddy reports on how the president is improving health care. in all the country.
The virus has also slowed Russia's already weak economy, posing another problem for the Kremlin less than a month after it pushed through constitutional changes to allow Putin to bypass term limits and remain in power until 2036.
Dr. Vasilieva, the detained doctor, established the Alliance of Physicians last year in part to counter Kremlin claims of dramatic improvements in funding and other support for hospitals. She has treated Mr. Navalny as a patient and has affiliated her group with hers. Authorities arrested her last year for expressing opposition to the closure of a tuberculosis clinic in a poor region of southern Russia.
Mr Putin's approval rating, according to a recent poll by the Levada Center, a respected Russian polling organization, fell from 69 percent in February to 63 percent in March, close to what it was in 2014 before a rise in popularity of the president after Russia takes Crimea from Ukraine.
In his last public outing early last week, Putin visited a new state-of-the-art infectious disease center, Hospital No. 40 in Moscow, escorted by his chief doctor, who tested positive for the virus this week. The Kremlin said Putin has been regularly evaluated and that "everything is fine."
Russia reported 601 new infections on Friday, compared to 771 new cases reported on Thursday, bringing the total number to 4,419. This is a four-fold increase over the past week, but still much less than the more than 245,000 cases reported in the United States and almost 118,000 in Spain and 115,000 in Italy.
Critics of the Kremlin, however, have questioned the official figures. Dr. Vasilieva, union chief of detained doctors, said in a video late last month that authorities were lying about the true number of infections, accusing them of deliberately misclassifying people who had developed the disease as victims of a common pneumonia.
A few days later, she said that she had been called to question her about her comments, defiantly stating in another video that "You can send whoever you want to bring me – the Federal Security Service, the fire service – but the truth will not change." The actual number of coronavirus cases, he said, "is much higher than authorities say." She provided no evidence of any cover-up.
Its medical workers union, warning that Russian hospitals desperately lacked masks and other protective equipment, recently started an online fundraising campaign to raise money from the public to buy supplies for hospitals and clinics.
The government also seems concerned that more should be done to control the virus. On Friday, it suspended the last remaining flights to the country, even stopping special flights that take Russians home from abroad, Interfax news agency reported. All land borders have already been closed.
Moscow, Saint Petersburg and many Russian regions this week ordered residents not to leave their homes except to buy food and medicine or to walk their dogs near their residence.
Dr. Vasilieva was detained by police officers on Thursday while trying to deliver supplies by car to a hospital in Okulovka, northwest Moscow, according to Natalia Kolosova, a colleague who was traveling with her. "They were clearly waiting for us," Kolosova said, noting that police officers had established a checkpoint at the entrance to Okulovka but did not stop other vehicles.
Dr. Vasilieva appeared in court on Friday accused of disobeying police orders and violating quarantine restrictions. She was released on Friday night after she was ordered to pay a small fine.
Natalia Zviagina, director of Amnesty International in Russia, condemned the arrest and said in a statement that: "It is astonishing that the Russian authorities appear to fear criticism rather than the deadly Covid-19 pandemic,quot; caused by the coronavirus. By arresting Dr. Vasilieva, he added, authorities show that "they are ready to punish health professionals who dare to contradict the official Russian narrative and expose flaws in the public health system."
Dmitri Sokolov, a paramedic at Okulovka Hospital and head of the regional branch of Dr. Vasilieva's Alliance of Doctors, said the hospital had not yet admitted any confirmed patients with Covid-19, but that staff members they were deeply concerned about a serious shortage of masks and other equipment.
Chief Surgeon of Okulovka Hospital, Yuri I. Korvin, also a critic of the authorities, was ordered to stay away from the hospital and isolate himself for two weeks because he had had contact with Dr. Vasilieva, Mr. Sokolov said. However, the police officers involved in his arrest were allowed to continue working, he added.
Sokolov said "no one knows the actual number of infections,quot; and added that Okulovka residents were alarmed by a recent flood of people arriving from Moscow and Saint Petersburg. Fleeing from quarantine restriction and high infection rates in their home cities, urban residents have fled to rural towns like Okulovka to take refuge in country houses.
"None of us knows where these people have been or if they have been examined," he said.
Oleg Matsnev contributed reporting.