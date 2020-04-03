Russell Wilson and Ciara donate 10 million meals to fight hunger amid the coronavirus crisis

Instagram

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his singing wife of & # 39; Love Sex Magic & # 39; They announce their joint initiative with the non-profit organization Feeding America and the private jet company Wheels Up for Meals Up.

Russell Wilson Y Ciara continue to do everything possible to combat hunger caused by the coronavirus crisis. Two weeks after donating a million meals to the Food Lifeline organization in Seattle, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his "Love Sex Magic" singing wife promised another 10 million meals for people in need across the country.

Reaching his Twitter account on Tuesday, March 31, Russell announced his joint initiative with the non-profit organization Feeding America and the private jet company Wheels Up for Meals Up. "Humiliated by @Ciara and myself to partner with @WheelsUp in the & # 39; Meals Up & # 39; Initiative by committing 10 million meals to @FeedingAmerica " tweeted.

The same day, the 31-year-old athlete made an appearance on CNBC to explain why he and the "I Bet" singer felt the need to "make a difference." Recognizing that many people face "a difficult time" due to the pandemic, he noted that many of those who have been laid off from their jobs or "young children" whose family situation may not be the best financially would be looking for food.

"We started doing our research, Ciara and I, and discovered that Feeding America is a great program," continued the NFL star. "40 years doing good in the world and trying to make a difference".

During the interview, Russell emphasized that his concern is now unrelated to the 2020 NFL Draft or how COVID-19 will affect his sports. "I love to play, and as soon as I can safely play again, it will be great. But the reality is that we are in a global pandemic," he said. "The best we can do is love and give and serve, and if we can do that … I think we will come back."

Before committing to donate 10 million meals, Russell and Ciara announced that they would give 1 million food through Food Lifeline. "The world needs us ALL. These are unprecedented times," they wrote on their respective Instagram accounts. "We are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine. Join us and support your local food bank @FeedingAmerica. We can all make a difference together. Let's keep the faith in this difficult time."