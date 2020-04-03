RTD to suspend rates, stop downtown shuttle amid coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLd738fdc50d6aedc365bc00f957dd4a3575%

Starting Sunday, RTD will stop charging fees for bus or train service, suspend the 16th Street Free MallRide and Free MetroRide, and implement the back door approach on buses to create distance between driver and passenger as part of an effort to reduce the probability of spread of the coronavirus.

The Regional Transportation District announced the changes Friday after meeting with its safety consultant on the best way to operate its trains and buses in the face of a global pandemic.

An RTD spokeswoman said Friday that fares will be suspended because fare boxes on buses are in the front of the vehicle, next to where the driver sits. She said that the suspension of the fare is being applied throughout the system "so as not to discriminate against any group of passengers."

Passengers using a wheelchair should continue to board RTD vehicles at the front, where a wheelchair lift is available. Passengers using RTD coaches on the road should continue to use the front door, as there is no back door on those regional buses.

The agency is working through processes for rebates and exchanges of applicable fee products as part of the district-wide fee suspension.

Service is also suspended at the 16thStreet Free MallRide and Free MetroRide because both lines are experiencing low passenger numbers as people stay home from work and restaurants and shops remain closed. Because MallRide buses offer multi-gate boarding and departure, RTD will move as many of them as possible to regular routes.

RTD has seen a dramatic drop in passenger numbers across its system in recent weeks, as orders to stay home have kept people out of their regular travel patterns. The agency is implementing a drastic reduction in service beginning April 19 as confirmed coronavirus infections near 4,000 in Colorado.