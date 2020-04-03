Rom-Com 'Almost Love' Makes Debut, IFC Releases Horror 'The Other Lamb' – Deadline

There are more than enough streaming titles and VODs of all genres in the specialty to debut this weekend as they switch from theater to broadcast for their quarantine entertainment. For those who need to quench their thirst for romantic comedy, Mike Doyle & # 39; s Almost love is ready to debut.

Augustus Prew and Scott Evans in "Almost Love"

Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment.



The movie Vertical Entertainment made its debut in 2019 at the Toronto LGBTQ film festival Inside Out and already bowed in the UK in March under the title Sell ​​for. Now, the public in the United States can transmit the image of the set starring Scott Evans.

The film follows a group of friends as they navigate love, life, and relationships as they reach a midpoint. The story focuses on Adam (Evans), a talented painter who now pasted ghost paint for successful contemporary artist Ravella Brewer (Patricia Clarkson). He and Marklin (Augustus Prew) are at the five-year mark of their relationship, and the existential question of "Is that all there is?" is put on the table. This is the same situation presented to your circle of friends. Adam's best friend Elizabeth (Kate Walsh) begins to reevaluate her 15-year marriage after she discovers her husband's inappropriate texting relationship with a younger woman while Cammy (Michelle Buteau) is dating Henry ( Colin Donnell), but they never leave the house. As for Haley (Zoe Chao), she is just trying to unravel her feelings for Scott James (Christopher Gray). Everyone is trying to make their lives less messy.

The film is available on VOD today, but on April 7, writer and director Mike Doyle will join producer Mandy Ward and lead actor Scott Evans to participate in a webcast where they will discuss how they have changed their launch strategy to launch during the pandemic.

Check out the trailer below.

For those who are drawn to movies about cults, IFC will debut with Małgorzata Szumowska The other lamb starring Raffey Cassidy (Vox Lux), Michiel Huisman (game of Thrones) and Denise Gough (Colette)

The film written by Catherine S. McMullen premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and appeared on the 2017 Black List, Hit List, and Blood List.

The film tells the story of Selah (Cassidy), a young girl born to an alternative religion known as the herd. The herd members, all women and girls, live in a rural complex and are isolated from modern society. Leading them is a messiah-like figure, known only as Shepherd (Huisman). Selah begins to bond with Sarah (Denise Gough), an outcast wife who has become skeptical of Shepherd's teachings. When Selah participates in the sacred ritual of the birth of the lambs, she has a shocking and transformative experience.

Check out the trailer below.

John Abrahams " Clover It will also tip this weekend on the broadcast as it brings the luscious energy of a popular comedy that, based only on the trailer, feels like a delightful combination of Guy Ritchie, Quentin Tarantino Martin Scorsese

The movie stars Mark Webber and Jon Abrahams as Irish twins Jackie and Mickey as they try to pay off their father's debt to local mob boss Tony Davolo (Chazz Palminteri). Considering that the mob is involved, it is not that simple. As the situation unfolds, things get more complicated as incumbent Clover (Nicole Elizabeth Berger) forces the pair to go outside in an attempt to beat Tony's beating partner and keep Clover out of danger. The brothers develop an improbable relationship with Clover and discover that she is not just a distressed teenager and tough as a nail.

The film is written by Michael Testone and features an ensemble that includes Ron Perlman, Tichina Arnold, Erika Christensen, Julia Jones, Jessica Szohr, Michael Godere, and Jake Webber.

Check out the trailer below.

Like many of the titles on this list, Spencer T. Folmar & # 39; s Shooting heroin It was released in movie theaters before the coronavirus caused the box office to close, but this does not prevent the image from having a premiere. The film, which addresses the opioid epidemic in the country, will have a virtual premiere on the red carpet today at 2:30 p.m. PT with cast and crew members.

"Shoot heroin"

Courtesy of Veritas.



Shooting heroin It tells the story of a Pennsylvania community that comes together to fight the spread of drugs. To do so, a group of vigilantes from the small town take justice into their own hands. The movie stars Sherilyn Fenn (Twin peaks), Alan Powell (Quantico), Garry Pastore (The Deuce), Nicholas Turturro (SVU), Cathy Moriarty (Furious bull) and Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs (Cooley High)

The documentary by Barak Goodman and Chris Durrance will also be released this weekend. Kill the dragon, which puts the issue of gerrymandering in the spotlight as it follows a handful of citizen groups as they voice outrage at the practice of redrawing electoral maps to serve the ruling party.

The aforementioned titles join a list of titles that had a theatrical debut but came to broadcast sooner rather than later. The supernatural comedy Extra ordinary, initially released in early March, will have its digital debut this weekend, while the box office hit Impractical pranksters: the movie arrived at the transmission earlier than expected. The Focus features critically acclaimed drama Eliza Hittman Never Rarely Sometimes Always It opened in theaters on March 13, just before the theaters closed their doors. Earlier this week, Focus announced that it is now available upon request.

Brian Cox drama The Etruscan smile He had a limited-qualifying theatrical run for the award season in November and now through May 31, the film's distributor Lightyear Entertainment has partnered with the Film Movement and Arthouse Convergence to offer the public a virtual premiere. The Film Movement Plus streaming platform will partner with theaters that were forced to close so they can offer virtual tickets to see the movie. Virtual tickets will cost $ 12 and 50% of the proceeds will go to participating theaters.