Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and 8-year-old son missing after canoe accident

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her eight-year-old son Gideon are missing after trying to retrieve a ball in a canoe in Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

Two members of the "first family" of the United States, the Kennedys, were reported missing after a canoeing accident in Maryland.

Robert F. Kennedythe granddaughter Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, and their eight-year-old son, Gideon, were reported missing on Thursday, April 2, 2020 after trying to retrieve a ball that was kicked in Chesapeake Bay, and are now at the center of a major search, according to the Washington Post and TMZ.

An overturned canoe identical to the one used by the mother and son was recovered, while a Maryland Coast Guard report suggests that Maeve, the daughter of Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, and her son were seen "struggling to return to the coast in a canoe "before disappearing.

Last summer, another of Robert Kennedy's granddaughters, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, died of an accidental overdose, the latest in a series of family tragedies dating back to the Patriarch Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr.The death of 1944 when the plane he was flying over East Suffolk, England exploded. President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Maeve Robert's grandfather, were killed in the 1960s, while John F. Kennedy, Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, died in a plane crash in 1999, and Michael Kennedy lost his life in a ski accident in 1997.

Meanwhile, David A. Kennedy died of a drug overdose in 1984, lung cancer survivor Kara Kennedy died of a heart attack in 2011 and Mary Richardson Kennedy, the wife of Robert Kennedy Jr., committed suicide in 2012.