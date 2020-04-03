Roanoke, known for his unique cuisine, sees the impact on restaurants amid requests to stay home – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ROANOKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The closure has had a unique impact in a city that depends on dining out.

Roanoke, in southern Denton County, calls itself the "Unique Food Capital of Texas." Most Fridays, parking is a problem from lunch time, to happy hour, and after dinner.

However, with a small residential population, businesses depend on destination diners, who have disappeared under orders to stay home.

"The Roanoke community has been exceptional, incredible," said Kevin McNamara, owner of Wise Guys Pizzeria at one end of Oak Street. "But as you said, the number of roofs here, within a mile or two, is different than within a mile or two in Grapevine."

McNamara said the impact had been markedly different between its stores in those two communities. The Roanoke location generally attracts a lot of foot traffic. And in a pizza restaurant, where pickup and delivery are the norm, its location in Roanoke still did 60% of its customer dining business.

"Because our daytime population is huge when we have our regular days," said Mayor Scooter Gierisch on Friday. “And we have people who literally come from all over the Metroplex to have dinner in Roanoke, Texas. And it's really sad not to see vehicles parked all over the place. "

Gierisch estimated that perhaps a third of the more than 60 restaurants in the city had chosen to close at least in the short term, after seeing that collection and delivery options were not attracting enough business.

The impact was part of daily discussions at the city hall, he said, where staff were brainstorming to support the food industry until emergency orders were lifted.

Some establishments like Babe’s Chicken Dinner House, with an established fan base and experience in catering, had made a good transition to take-out style, he said.

Wise Guys has been giving away pizza to those who need to eat, and selling grocery items like eggs and milk at a cost, to entice customers to take the trip.

However, McNamara noted that the city's restaurants depended on each other's success to keep their businesses running.

"We have always said on this street that all ships go up together," he said.