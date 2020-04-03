RHOA's Kandi Burruss Shades Atlanta Housewives Like #NoMakeUp Challenge The Right Way

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss had to give her cast member a little shade after Eva Marcille challenged them all to complete the #nomakeup challenge.

Some of the ladies seemed to be cheating a bit and Kandi wasted no time in calling them.

"My #RHOA girls are doing #NoMakeup challenges with eyelash extensions, fillers and filters. I'll keep it up with all of you. I'm looking tired AF with these dark circles, no makeup, no eyelashes, no hair done, nails screwed … 🤣🤣🤣 This quarantine is not for me. Teaching school, cleaning and cooking all day … I can't take it! This can't be life, 😩 "he wrote.

A couple of the ladies definitely had their eyelashes at completing the challenge. Can you see which ones?

We are still waiting for Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam to take the Gram and complete the challenge, but below are the ladies who have participated so far.