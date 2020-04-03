Replay of the 2006 Rose Bowl gives Twitter a chance to chase Pete Carroll again

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Replay of the 2006 Rose Bowl gives Twitter a chance to chase Pete Carroll again

College football fans were invited to a broadcast Thursday of the 2006 Rose Bowl classic between Texas and USC. Some of those who were involved in the game might not have been eager to see.

%MINIFYHTML6d0db8a0936c1e480f900ec87ac8896311%%MINIFYHTML6d0db8a0936c1e480f900ec87ac8896312%

Like, maybe, Pete Carroll, because the game reminded him of a lot of people two decisive decisions that follow the coach.

MORE: 10 Things You May Not Remember About Texas-USC

Carroll was about two minutes away from leading the Trojans to a third consecutive national championship, only for Texas and Vince Young to complete a great fourth-quarter rally for victory. But Young only had the chance after Carroll tried to freeze the game with LenDale White in place of Reggie Bush and Texas stopped White on a fourth chance.

Naturally, video evidence of the play in 2020 flew up and acted like a boomerang that landed in the Super Bowl 49 finale between Carroll & # 39; s Seahawks and the Patriots. (Short version, which you already know: Beast Mode, Russell Wilson, Malcolm Butler, yada yada).

FLASHBACK: Carroll defends not giving Marshawn the ball

Twitter, take it off:

%MINIFYHTML6d0db8a0936c1e480f900ec87ac8896313%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here