Replay of the 2006 Rose Bowl gives Twitter a chance to chase Pete Carroll again

College football fans were invited to a broadcast Thursday of the 2006 Rose Bowl classic between Texas and USC. Some of those who were involved in the game might not have been eager to see.

Like, maybe, Pete Carroll, because the game reminded him of a lot of people two decisive decisions that follow the coach.

Carroll was about two minutes away from leading the Trojans to a third consecutive national championship, only for Texas and Vince Young to complete a great fourth-quarter rally for victory. But Young only had the chance after Carroll tried to freeze the game with LenDale White in place of Reggie Bush and Texas stopped White on a fourth chance.

Naturally, video evidence of the play in 2020 flew up and acted like a boomerang that landed in the Super Bowl 49 finale between Carroll & # 39; s Seahawks and the Patriots. (Short version, which you already know: Beast Mode, Russell Wilson, Malcolm Butler, yada yada).

The Patriots source texted me tonight after seeing White come up short on fourth chance for USC and Pete Carroll: "No wonder he threw it at us." – Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 3, 2020

Pete Carroll going to Lendale White for Reggie Bush at Natty's defining moment will always be a failure. He did it again in Seattle with Marshawn and showed Kyle Shanahan the blueprint. – Iran blew a 3-1 lead (@deezylowe) April 3, 2020

Pete Carroll was not smart enough to give Reggie Bush the ball, it cost his team an NC. He wasn't smart enough to give the ball to Marshawn Lynch, it cost his team a Super Bowl. – Shawn Stewart (@shawnstewartKC) April 3, 2020