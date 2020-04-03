Remembering the time when Deandre Ayton broke his PS4 because he was so mad at & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;

Hopefully Deandre Ayton has learned to control his anger from video games. If he hasn't, his appearance at the "NBA 2K,quot; Tournament of Players, which begins on Friday, will be a debacle.

Just before his rookie season, Ayton collapsed after losing in "NBA 2K18,quot; which was captured on video. It is hilarious and extremely easy to relate to for anyone who has played sports video games. It's also NSFW, but you can watch the video here if you want.

In the video, Ayton, on the verge of tears when friends laugh at him, screams after breaking a PlayStation 4 controller to pieces and tearing the system apart after a loss.

"This game is for bums," Ayton tells his friends. "This (boy I just played) is s-".

MORE: The Conspiracy Theory Behind Hassan Whiteside's "NBA 2K,quot; Tournament Qualification

Ayton's anger boiled so hot that he claimed he did not want to be included in the "NBA 2K,quot; franchise upon entering the league. He threatened to call his lawyers if he was in the game.

"Never put me in that shitty game," Ayton yells in reference to the game's developers. "That game is yes. I'll sue you all if you put me in that shitty game."

This weekend Ayton will play that game on national television. If he chooses the Suns as one of his teams, he could even play as himself.

For what he's worth, Ayton has the second best chance of winning the tournament.