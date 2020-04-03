Reginae Carter, Tory Lanez, and Boosie own the quarantine season!

Chile, at this point, nobody knows how many days we have been inside. All we know is that we are safer at home and it has been declining in IG during #QuarantineSeason.

From us regulars to celebrities, everyone has been entertained. With dance challenges, scene performances, and fun pranks, it's been a good time.

While the streets of Innanet are a bit busier these days, some celebrities have shown us a deeper look at their personality, using this time to entertain us more than usual.

Speaking of which, Reginae Carter has really given us all a good kiki or two. From her Tik Tok videos to recreating classic movies like Waiting To Exhale, ATL, and Baby Boy, this girl has been slapstick!

Not to mention, her dance moves. Homegirl can hit a split effortlessly. Between cutting a rug and recreating the Players Club, it definitely keeps us entertained.

Tory Lanez has been super lit with Quarantine Radio. Chile, I don't know where to start, but it seems that every day he has been live and is giving people what they want, and that is a virtual situation.

With women twerking in stores, Drake visiting to help him celebrate by breaking Taylor Swift's record on Instagram Live, Chris Brown asking about Doja Cat as well as Megan Thee Stallion and kicking, I must say he has a lot of entertainment. .

Not to mention his battle with French Montana which he admits he lost, but it was a lot of fun to watch.

Honestly, Tory may be on to something. Not only did he break Taylor Swift's record for having the most people on Instagram Live with 310,000 people, but he also set a new record for IG, period. He is now the only celebrity with the most live viewers.

Boosie! That Boosie Bad Azz. Listen, if you didn't know the Baton Rouge rapper was as dumb as ever, now you know.

Boosie had the social platform on. So turned on that the powers that be send him a message asking him to tone it down or shut it down. Chile, Boosie was not feeling it. He told his viewers that he asked if the women could at least "shake their butts." Apparently that should be fine because since then he started his life with IG again and people are loving him.

After all, if you show him a lil & # 39; something, he will give you a thousand dollars.

We definitely can't have a #QuarantineSeason on without these IG battles. Thanks to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland for taking the time to facilitate these battles. With these virtual events, we are definitely taking a nostalgia trip and we love it!

It is good to see that despite this viral pandemic, we are all finding a bit of laughter, love and light during these times.

Roommates, have you enjoyed these lives?