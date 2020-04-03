Reese Witherspoon Donates Dresses to Teachers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLbd7f0a81420dcac070a2a69667fb8e7275%

WENN

The actress of & # 39; Morning Show & # 39; She has decided to give away dresses from her fashion company to more than 200 teachers across the country as thanks for continuing to educate children during the crisis.

Up News Info –

Reese witherspoonFashion company Draper James is donating 250 dresses to teachers across the United States as they continue to educate children using technology during the Covid-19 quarantine period.

As World Health Organization (WHO) officials urge people to stay indoors and practice social distancing, schools around the world are closing their doors to students and instead taking their online lessons.

To assist teachers who connect with students through a video link and various online platforms, "The morning show"Star Reese is raffling 250 pieces from her much-loved collection.

"I have been very encouraged by the way people really show each other," he told the New York Post. "During quarantine, teachers stream lessons from their own homes and discover new technologies and remote learning platforms on the go, all while continuing to educate and connect with our children."

She added: "Advocating for children is not an easy task, so I wanted to show teachers a little extra love right now."

Teachers can enter to win a Draper James dress using the Google form until April 5. Winners will be revealed on April 7, and eligible teachers who enter will also receive promo codes for 25 percent discounts across the entire Draper James line.