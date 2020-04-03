Red Athletics Pride: UKA Launches New LGBT + Inclusion Initiative | Athletics News





The Athletics Pride Network has been created by a group of LGBT + people within the sport, backed by UK Athletics

Shelley Holroyd has dedicated her life to athletics, from competing in the Olympics to training Paralympics, but says being part of a new LGBT + inclusion project in sport is an opportunity to make her career "even more worthwhile. "

The former javelin thrower is one of the founding members of the Athletics Pride Network (APN), which has been established by UK Athletics to foster a greater sense of community for people on the track and field who are lesbian, gay, bi and trans, with the support of the allies was also welcome.

Shelley Holroyd competed for Great Britain at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, as well as two World Athletics Championships and three Commonwealth Games

Holroyd, who is the UKA Paralympic Talent Development Coordinator for launches, is proud to be alone and was encouraged to see the governing body formally launch the network. "I've had a fantastic life in athletics," she says. Sky Sports. "I love my job, I don't even see it as a job, I see it as an extension of me as an athlete."

"As part of the APN, if I could help just one person, I would be happy. But if I can help a whole network of people, I will be absolutely excited."

Andy Paul, who trains sprinters and hurdles at Birchfield Harriers and works with athletes and other coaches on the Talent Pathway program at the Birmingham Athletics Hub, is equally enthusiastic. Last year, after conversations with a young broker, he asked Donna Fraser, UKA's leader in equality, inclusion and diversity, to help organize a workshop to explore LGBT + experiences and inclusion.

We as an organization are committed to creating and improving an inclusive culture. I am delighted that there are so many people within the sport who are driving this and asking us to provide support to get this network up and running. Donna Fraser, UK Athletics Inclusion Leader

"I looked on the governing body websites (I used to work for British athletics) and there was nothing external about this," says Paul. "The staff training is excellent, but I thought we are not really screaming about our sport, which for me at least is quite open."

"I thought it was an opportunity to tell some really good news about that and share some experiences that are very positive about equality in our sport. It is not a perfect world from afar. But now it started and hopefully that will build."

Andy Paul, Birmingham-based sprint and obstacle course coach, helped bring together the founding members of the Red Athletics Pride

The seminar was held in Loughborough in December and drew a diverse group of attendees, from elite athletes to long-time officials, from administrators to media officers. There was also a mix of anecdotes and, as Paul suggests, the ones showing the imperfections of the sport are exactly why a visible network is needed.

"It's about time something changed," says Holroyd. "It seems like some people still need to realize that when you put that vest on, you're an athlete. It doesn't matter if you're gay, straight, black, white, you're representing your country, and that's it."

Homophobia experiences

As for her own trip, she joined her local Sale Harriers club as a teenager, knowing she was a lesbian since she was nine years old. She says she didn't need to talk to her parents ("they just knew it,quot;) and that she brought her first girlfriend home when she was 15 years old. But he found that others in athletics were not as acceptable.

She remembers taking an elevator while in a great competition. "There were three other athletes standing there, very high-profile athletes, who actually refused to take the elevator with me. And that tore my soul apart. I went back to my room and cried."

"I thought, why? What's wrong? Have I done something wrong? But it was just because they had a problem with themselves, it wasn't my problem."

I see it as an extension of me being an athlete. If I can help more people feel comfortable with themselves, bring it. Shelley Holroyd at the Athletics Pride Network

However, that understanding only came later. "For me as a young athlete, there was no helpline and no one you could talk to within the sport. I came to the stage where I thought, why am I doing this?"

Later, her grandmother's advice allowed Holroyd to regain her self-confidence. "She told me that I should only worry about what I was doing. And that's very true. I turned it over, but many young athletes can't do that, because they are not strong enough."

You have serious concerns about the effect of social media on people struggling with their sexual orientation or gender identity. "I think things keep happening, and people are not dealing with it. Social media has been a huge barrier. As much as I love to keep in touch with friends, I see other things coming up on Instagram that are pretty annoying, in far away. "

British Athletics announced its support for the Stonewall & # 39; s Rainbow Laces campaign in February 2018

Challenging homophobia, biphobia and transphobia is one of APN's three main goals, along with improving access to athletics for LGBT + people and being a support network for both the community and its allies. The latter is key, says Holroyd: "We also have to be there for parents, because they become very protective." Ultimately, he hopes the network will be a respect-based forum in which people feel empowered to share stories about who they are.

Paul has one more goal for APN to do: Inspire other sports to catch the inclusion witness and really run with him. He sees how the lack of gay and bisexual representation in men's professional soccer remains a curiosity, and he wants to help shift that conversation toward more practical ways to effect change, such as addressing how being in the closet is a mental health loss.

"Of the people I talk to as athletes, I don't think any of them see it as a disadvantage to use their sport to talk about themselves," he explains. "It improves your mental health in that regard.

"But I absolutely understand that in some sports, and men's soccer is a very good example, that there are athletes who are in the closet and who feel deeply concerned about being more open than they can be. So if we can show what the sport can do for mental health, whether it's gay or straight, trans or lesbian, let's use that model and see what we can do to help others. "

The visible representation of LGBT + at the Olympic Games increases with each edition of the Games: 56 athletes are known to have competed in Rio 2016

& # 39; Sharing can counteract shame & # 39;

Paul was trapped in the closet himself "too long," and it is not uncommon for sports to be a place where he could focus without fear of being judged. "I spent time at school being bullied, as I'm sure a lot of people have. But I don't know if I knew exactly why they were bullying me, and I don't know if the people who were bullying me completely." understand it either. They just saw someone vaguely different in their perception of what was normal, for lack of a better phrase.

"But sport never judged what it was the same way my schoolmates did. That allowed me to go on and do what I do. Once I became reasonably decent, you gained a little respect from those people in school, because you used to win things on sports day. And some of that stigma about being weird was gone. So the trip went from being treated differently to helping me in some way. They judged me for other things. "

Holroyd now trains para-athletes in her role as pitching talent development coordinator (image courtesy of Wigan & Leigh College)

Holroyd insists that she was not in the closet by choice, but was put there by other people. She recalls a young pitcher who confided in her that her fellow athletes had harassed her: they had surprised her in her room and taken photos of her without her consent. "She was destroyed in two seconds, while they thought it was fun.

"We sat down, talked about it and finally she said, 'I really appreciate your help. I'm also gay and I'm fighting. I think I'm being bullied for that.' A couple of years later I found out that she had tried commit suicide.

"When someone is trying to be themselves and you put them back in the box, they are restricted in their personal lives. They feel ashamed."

For the past three years, the British Athletics #Represent campaign has been strengthening the bond between fans and athletes.

It's a heartbreaking story, and despite the increase in LGBT + visibility, many people are still in cages due to family, friends, work, sports, or some other external factor that blocks them internally. Stereotypes and stigma persist, but stories and visible symbols of inclusion can help break their dominance, Paul insists. "My brother is the top shooter and uses Rainbow Laces all the time as an ally; those people can also convey a very positive message about what we do as a sport."

The APN begins its life with two Stonewall Sport Champions on its roster. Olympic walker, Commonwealth silver medalist and multiple record holder Tom Bosworth came to light in October 2015 and after finishing sixth in the 20km at the Rio Games in 2016, he proposed teaming up with Harry on the beach. from Copacabana.

2:27 Tom Bosworth recently spoke about his battle with depression in an exclusive interview with Rebecca Williams of Sky Sports News. Tom Bosworth recently spoke about his battle with depression in an exclusive interview with Rebecca Williams of Sky Sports News.

Like Tom, sprinter Corinne Humphreys competed for the England Team at the Commonwealths on the Gold Coast two years ago and is currently in rehab after surgery to repair an Achilles injury, the postponement of the Tokyo Games that gives her additional time to heal and return to your best level. .

Both have spoken in the media about the challenges they have faced on their respective trips: Humphreys conquered a feeling of inadequacy because his appearance was perceived as more masculine, while Bosworth has struggled with depression. Such honesty helps others know that they are not alone, says Paul.

"If we just share more, we will reach that uncomfortable child, or the elite athlete who is concerned about ruining a possible sponsorship." He cites examples of brands like Nike and Under Armor that use the rainbow flag in their advertising, but he's unsure why, despite such a show of support, many in the sport still think the exit would make the deals less lucrative.

3:23 Corinne Humphreys joined SSN in November to discuss the launch of the Stonewall Sports Champions Corinne Humphreys joined SSN in November to discuss the launch of the Stonewall Sports Champions

It's a complex image, says Holroyd, filled with Catch-22 and riddles. "I had a lot of sponsors, and one of the things they always told me was 'just keep your personal life to yourself', suggesting that if you didn't, you would be excluded and you would lose sponsors. So people wonder why that Colin Jackson didn't come out until the athletics ended. People don't put two and two together. "

It's getting better, she says, but some remain oblivious to inclusion and the invisible effects of ignoring it. "It is heartbreaking for me to be in this sport and see this continue. It is 2020 and it is still happening, and it shouldn't be." Athletics Pride Network is a conscious and collective effort to speak through silence.

