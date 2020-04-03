Recipe: Greek Chicken Grain Bowls – Up News Info

Kirsten Renee likes to make easy, healthy, and tasty recipes, and she shared this one with Up News Info Mid-Morning viewers.
Greek Chicken Grain Bowls
Ingredients
1/2 cup of olive oil
1/2 cup of red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/4 – 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard
3 garlic cloves, minced
4 cups shredded romaine lettuce
2 cups cooked quinoa or other grain
2 sliced tomatoes
1 cucumber, sliced
1/2 cup chopped red onion
1/2 cup Kalamata olives
1/2 cup of feta cheese
2 cups diced cooked chicken breast
Instructions
1. In a bowl, mix together the oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, Dijon mustard, and garlic. Set aside.
2. In a large bowl, cover the lettuce, quiona, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and chicken.
3. Sprinkle a grain bowl with the red wine vinaigrette, stir to coat, and serve.
4. NOTE: This red wine vinaigrette can be used for any grain bowl with veggies, vegetables of choice, and grains on hand!