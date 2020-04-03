Ray J makes a sweet statement with a new video confirming that he and Princess Love Norwood are still going strong

There have been some real problems between Ray J and his wife, Princess Love Norwood, but it seems that the couple have finally found a way to fall in love again.

In recent months, the famous couple said they were getting divorced after a nasty fight in Las Vegas.

However, this week, the Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood The star and businessman went to social media where he posted a sweet video of his wife killing him in Megan Thee Stallion's "#SavageChallenge,quot;, which has gone viral on Tik Tok.

The proud husband captioned the video: "Getem prinky !!! @princesslove,quot;. He added: "I still want to see my wife win, whatever happens."

The video was released after the duo appeared in a 4-part series about Zeus called The conversation, where Princess Love lashed out at Ray J saying, "You know why we are here, and it is unfortunate that the only way we can have this conversation is if we are filming." I feel like this is the only way I can get real answers from you. "

He replied: "I did not want to continue arguing in the paragraphs that we came and went with each other, saying everything that I felt was harmful, tarnished, disrespectful at both ends." It was getting overwhelming with negativity. "

She also accused him of trying to buy a home without her and leaving her stranded during her pregnancy. The mother of two children revealed: “You decided to deposit a deposit without talking to your wife about it. If we leave today on bad terms and I go to a men's strip club, and I decide to invite them home. "

He replied, "I did not invite a stripper to come home with me," he said. As she tried to explain herself, Princess kept asking the same question over and over: "The strippers didn't come back to the hotel with you, did they or did they not?"

He concluded by saying: "You are disrespectful, I do not respect you, I lost a lot of love for you and you are not a protector. You are not that. That is important to me, and you are not that."

There seems to be room for reconciliation in a sequel to The conversation in the near future.



