Rasheeda Frost shows fans how she's coloring one of her wigs, but people can't take their eyes off her natural beauty

Rasheeda Frost showed fans how to dye one of her wigs, but all people seem to care about is how amazing she looks without makeup. Check out the video Boss Lady shared on her social media account below.

‘It's time to color my wig! I had fun coloring my wig with @creatifcolorclub, they have so many fun colors and it rinses right away, check it out! Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone sprouted on her and said "You look beautiful without makeup your skin doesn't fly,quot; and another comment reported this message: "She looked like Miss Janet Jackson of yesteryear in Good Times."

Another follower posted this message: "I've been seeing a lot of beautiful women without makeup and I think it's the first time I've seen you without it and you're naturally beautiful." You don't need it. "

Someone else said: ‘I love the color in you. You have a beautiful complexion for any color, "and one commenter wrote:" wow! Pretty good. If you have the hair or lash needs, please feel free to contact me, I promise our quality is the best, it will make you satisfied. "

A fan also praised Madam Boss and posted this message: "Super hot, I wish I was as hot as your icon, I love you always @rasheeda Follow me please,quot;.

A follower said: & # 39; I hope you stay safe, love, u @rasheeda Follow me, please, such a stunner and a true icon, stay safe baby & # 39 ;, and another commenter posted this: & # 39; Your beautiful and your skin looks flawless ❤️ I need makeup.

Rasheeda also made sure to show her fans not too long ago some tips and tricks for naturally healthy and beautiful hair.

Ad

Also, Rasheeda excited her fans when she shared a video showing them her home exercise routine.



Post views:

0 0