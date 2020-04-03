Rapper YNW Melly tests positive for coronavirus!

Rapper YNW Melly has tested positive for coronavirus in prison.

Melly is currently awaiting trial in a Broward County jail after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder stemming from the murder of two of her associates.

"Prisons and prisons in this country are creating an extremely dangerous situation by not providing hand sanitizer and adequate hygiene care," Melly's attorney Bradford Cohen told the Sun-Sentinel. "I have prepared and will file an emergency motion in the morning for your parole."

Melly and co-defendants YNW Bortlen are detained on double murder charges and could face the death penalty if convicted of the murders of friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.

The State of Florida is seeking the death penalty against Melly because they feel they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the rapper killed his friends for "financial gain,quot; and also stated that the murder was especially egregious, egregious, or cruel, and committed murder in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner.