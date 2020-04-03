Rapid aid payments keep Berlin's self-employed afloat despite closure

BERLIN – When Germany closed public life to stop the spread of the new coronavirus last month, Laurenz Bostedt, a freelance photographer, watched as one contract after another was canceled, until all of his expected earnings had disappeared.

On Tuesday, 5,000 euros, or about $ 5,400, landed in his bank account, just three days after he submitted a request for immediate assistance. The city-state of Berlin had promised on March 19 that the money would be quickly distributed to freelancers and small business owners who were unable to cover their basic expenses.

To the surprise of many Berliners, toughened by the regular stacks of documents from the city's bureaucracy, it was. On Thursday, just five days after the application process opened, the Berlin government said it had already paid more than $ 1.4 billion to more than 150,000 people or independent companies with fewer than five employees.

"We are all pretty amazed," Bostedt said in a phone interview. "It was surprisingly fast and everything was refreshingly well organized."