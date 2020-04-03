Rapid aid payments keep Berlin's self-employed afloat despite closure

BERLIN – When Germany closed public life to stop the spread of the new coronavirus last month, Laurenz Bostedt, a freelance photographer, watched as one contract after another was canceled, until all of his expected earnings had disappeared.
On Tuesday, 5,000 euros, or about $ 5,400, landed in his bank account, just three days after he submitted a request for immediate assistance. The city-state of Berlin had promised on March 19 that the money would be quickly distributed to freelancers and small business owners who were unable to cover their basic expenses.
To the surprise of many Berliners, toughened by the regular stacks of documents from the city's bureaucracy, it was. On Thursday, just five days after the application process opened, the Berlin government said it had already paid more than $ 1.4 billion to more than 150,000 people or independent companies with fewer than five employees.
"We are all pretty amazed," Bostedt said in a phone interview. "It was surprisingly fast and everything was refreshingly well organized."
Small employers and freelancers like artists, fashion designers, computer programmers, stylists, web designers, cafe owners and club operators make up a quarter of all businesses in Berlin. They were too small to qualify for initial federal government aid that was aimed primarily at keeping big business afloat, prompting the city to establish a rescue package specifically designed for them.
Across Europe, countries from Austria to Italy, France and Spain have rapidly developed aid packages aimed not only at preventing larger companies from laying off their employees, but also ensuring that small entrepreneurs can make basic payments. A worker who loses a job qualifies for unemployment benefits, but government orders to stay home put independent workers in an unusual position, not without work, strictly speaking, but unable to work.
Nowhere have the benefits been as generous or rapid as in Berlin, a city that has become the target of endless jokes about its perpetual inability to open an international airport, originally slated to begin passenger service in 2011.
"Three days waiting to be called, then about 10 minutes to complete the form, and after two days, the money was in my account," George Kvasnikov, a graphic and interface designer, said on Twitter. "Very stress free,quot;.
Italy introduced payments of nearly $ 650 for self-employed and seasonal workers on Wednesday. Within hours of opening applications, the country's social security agency website crashed in the deluge of applications: 300 a second on Thursday morning. The authorities will examine the applications before making the payments.
The French government is offering the country's approximately 600,000 freelancers up to more than $ 1,600 if the closing orders force them to stop working altogether, or it will cost them 70 percent or more of their business in March. Money requests are being processed and some tax advisers urge clients to send a message to the tax authority if they need it.
In Spain, benefits largely involve late tax payments and tax refunds rather than cash payments. To qualify, freelancers have to show that their monthly earnings fell at least 75 percent, compared to the average of the previous six months.
The 16 states in Germany are offering aid payments, similar to those in Berlin, to smaller companies and the self-employed. While states are contributing their own funds, they are also drawing on support from the federal government as part of their overall spending package to help the economy weather the shutdown, which Chancellor Angela Merkel ordered on March 22.
Those measures banned restaurants from seating customers [they can offer deliveries or takeout orders] and forced other nonessential businesses to close, as well as prohibiting people from gathering in groups of more than two.
Each state has its own guidelines for who qualifies for aid, and not all have made the application as simple as Berlin's. Small businesses with some savings available face a challenge in weighing whether to turn to that money now or withdraw from aid, only to find it taxed later in the year.
"It all accelerated," said Hasso Mansfeld, an independent consultant from the western city of Bingen am Rhine, who studied the fine print carefully to make sure he was complying with the law before filing an application in his state, Rhineland-Palatinate. .
"It would have been easier if they had given us 'money by helicopter': all small businesses get a fixed amount," Mansfeld said in a telephone interview.
That suggestion resembles the stimulus plan adopted by Congress and President Trump, which includes checks, typically $ 1,200, for most American adults, and expanded unemployment benefits, including payments available to self-employed and self-employed workers, who would not normally qualify .
The Berlin authorities, aware of the role that employers and freelancers play in the arts and other creative sectors in the city-state economy, were among the first in Germany to provide them with financial assistance.
They also streamlined requests and approvals, asking only that applicants be honest and simply checking their tax ID number and a few other basic facts rather than checking all the information before making payments. But they warned that anyone who later decided to file a false claim would have to pay the money back.
"Berlin is lively and cool, thanks in large part to the commitments of its artists in all creative areas," Klaus Lederer, the city's culture minister, said after the local government passed legislation to provide relief. "The cancellation of countless cultural events and the closure of sites caused by the crown pandemic is an existential threat to many of them."
He vowed that the process would be easy and would move quickly, in part to ensure that anyone who needs to pay the April rent has money to do so.
Bostedt, 29, was in that position. With the closings, the extra jobs she took on to make ends meet when things got tough, like hosting trade shows or working in restaurants, were also exhausted.
"In two weeks, 100 percent of my income was gone," he said.
She was one of thousands of people waiting to get a number needed to file an application online, hours after the Berlin Investment Bank opened the process last Friday. He was almost at number 25,700 and waited 30 hours for his phone to be notified that it was his turn to apply.
Having done his paperwork beforehand, he had no qualms when he checked the box that amounted to an oath that he needed the money to cover his basic expenses. Two business days later, the money arrived.
"I had no other options," he said. "My landlord was waiting for the rent."
Liz Alderman contributed reporting from Paris, Elisabetta Povoledo from Rome and Raphael Minder from Madrid.
