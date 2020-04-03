Rangers: What's next for Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent in the midst of a season of uncertainty? The | Football news







As football struggles to cope with the increasing likelihood of no competitive action in the foreseeable future, clubs and players around the world are re-evaluating their vision for the future.

Squad rebuilding plans are on hold, while for some the possibility of a large-money movement is shrinking day by day. The operation of this summer's transfer window is unclear, and predictions are unwise until it is known when, or if, the leagues will end.

%MINIFYHTML657bfae02241efca84ed6f8df0e865e211% %MINIFYHTML657bfae02241efca84ed6f8df0e865e212%

In Rangers, where there has been a high turnover of players since Steven Gerrard's arrival almost two years ago, the situation is particularly murky. With little prospect of silverware this season, another rebuilding seemed likely this summer; whether this happens is debatable, due to funding concerns. Dave King's departure as president, and the subsequent delay of a new share issue, has questioned whether Gerrard can make additions anytime soon.

Ibrox's balance sheet would improve with a major sale, and the club's main asset is undoubtedly Alfredo Morelos, but the striker's spectacular loss of form since Christmas has possibly undermined his value.

Morelos' 28 goals before the winter break shot the Rangers into the Europa League knockout stages and Celtic tails in the league, but he only scored once in 2020 while enduring problems off the field at the same time as the Rangers The bet on trophies has been reduced.

Former Rangers and Scotland striker Kenny Miller, who played alongside Morelos for a year at Ibrox, still hopes there will be suitors for the Colombian international's signing, but admits that the rate the Rangers might have once demanded may now have been reduced.

"I don't think the situation in Morelos has changed that much since a year ago, when there was a lot of speculation about its future," he told Sky Sports News. "The first five months of this season, I was in brilliant form, I was scoring a lot of goals, attracting a lot of attention and admiration from all over Europe."

"He had a couple of ejections just before the close of winter, leading him to miss the first games after the league restart, and that has added to what appears to be a true loss of form, particularly with his brand. of goals. "

0:35 Former Rangers and Celtic forward Kenny Miller believes Scottish Premier League season should be over Former Rangers and Celtic forward Kenny Miller believes Scottish Premier League season should be over

"That is something with Alfredo: you don't need to play well to be a goal threat, you can always score goals, but that also runs out. Is it aligned with the fact that the team itself has been working hard too?" Or is it the other way around: is the team working because Alfredo is fighting? "

He added: "The club's priority now is to get the right price for him. I still think it looks like he probably wants to move; all the signs and noises around him are that he might want to go ahead and try something new, which is absolutely fine.

"There is still a job to be done between now and the end of the season for the Rangers, if the season ends. You need to focus on that and once that is done then you can look to your future, but the thing for the Rangers is that its price It might not be what could have led to January, for sure.

"It is just a case of getting the right deal for everyone involved; a deal that suits the player he is happy to accept, and a deal that suits the club."

"I would hope there was still interest there; you don't become a bad player overnight. It's only been six or seven weeks, really, since the league started in January, so it's not like it's an alarming drop "I am sure there will continue to be interest there, at what level, I do not know. I do not think that these are the figures that were grouped around three or four months ago."

Rangers fans felt that the cash from the possible Morelos departure, along with the disputed share issue, was vital to the summer transfer market, as Gerrard seeks to bolster a squad that has suffered a dramatic drop in form. and the results since his Old Firm victory at Parkhead on December 29.

Morelos failed to score in 2020 with his last goal for the Rangers on Boxing Day

Miller said: "If Alfredo leaves, there may be some funds available, but that could be used to fill the deficiencies and the money lost in this time period. If he leaves, he will definitely have to be replaced, there is no doubt about that." .

"Ideally, the Rangers want to keep their best players, but I think particularly in Alfredo's situation, it's been happening long enough now that summer might be the time to get the best deal possible for him and then regroup, replace and get stronger in other areas. "

While moving Morelos could, in theory, generate considerable profit for the net Rangers, his key summer signing was flattered to deceive since his permanent arrival on the last day of the August transfer window. Ryan Kent cost £ 7 million, making it the Rangers' second most expensive purchase of all time after Tore Andre Flo's £ 12 million move from Chelsea nearly 20 years ago.

Flo was generally regarded as a failure who never lived up to that price; Kent, still in the early stages of his career, is not yet in that category, and his production of goals has increased this season, but the production and creativity of the winger have been exhausted. He has not assisted in the Premier for more than a year.

Kent's defenders argue that his relative inexperience still holds him at the top level; However, the 23-year-old has played almost two full seasons at Ibrox, after several loan stints in the English leagues. Miller, however, believes that the best is yet to come.

"The thing to remember about Ryan Kent is that he's a young player," he said. "He came to the Rangers last year and it took him a couple of months to find his form, which is not surprising given how old he is, the size of the club and how demanding he is to act. Rangers fans don't It matters how old you are; if you are in the field with a shirt on your back, you must do it, that simple.

"It took him a little while to catch up and get used to his surroundings, and then he turned it on last year. I thought it was absolutely outstanding from October onwards. It was a really bright light in the European Home and Campaigns last year.

"This season, a lot has been done about his price, and that is something to be forgotten. That is not Ryan Kent's fault, it is an agreed price between two clubs, nothing to do with the player. Adds additional pressure?" That is because the club has spent a lot of money, and the fans realize that too, but that does not take away from the fact that he is still a young man near the beginning of his career, and he is going to have a wonderful career.

"His form has not been exactly what everyone would have expected, definitely not me. I think going back to Ibrox permanently and knowing what the club is about, meeting the coach, the standards of the players … I have seen flashes of his brilliance " , but it has not been as consistent as we expected.

"There is no doubt that he will be a great player for the Rangers for the four or five years of his contract, but as always in Glasgow you need to have an immediate impact, particularly with everything at stake at the moment."

The struggles of the Rangers' two biggest assets since the turn of the year, along with the uncertainty that still lingers over the rest of Scottish hours, could affect Gerrard's summer business.

Leaving the pressurized care center of the Glasgow fish tank can give Kent the pause to think he has desperately needed it in recent weeks. But what about Morelos?

He was expected to leave Scotland this summer after a colorful and often controversial Premier League season, but could it be that both he and the Rangers were almost forced to stay together for one more season, with potential suitors tightening their belts in the middle of the outbreak? of the coronavirus pandemic?

If so, Rangers fans and their manager will await the return of the man who terrified defenses and looted goals for fun before the break.