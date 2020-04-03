Rangers K & # 39; Prospect Andre Miller faced racial slurs in a video chat with fans

New York Rangers prospect K & # 39; Andre Miller was repeatedly called a racial slur during a Zoom conversation with fans on Friday.

The team had set up a question-and-answer session with their 2018 first-round pick, which signed an entry-level contract last month. As Zoom's chat progressed, someone He taped the insults on the screen several times in a row. (WARNING: name calling is visible in linked content.)

In a statement, the team said: "We conducted an online video chat with fans and New York Rangers K & # 39; Andre Miller prospect, during which a vile individual hijacked the chat to post racial slurs, which we deactivated as soon as possible. We were incredibly horrified by this behavior, which doesn't take place online, on the ice, or anywhere else, and we're looking into the matter. "

The NHL also released a statement saying: "The National Hockey League is appalled that a video call organized today by the New York Rangers to introduce their fans to one of the league's incoming stars, K & # 39; Andre Miller , was hacked with racist and cowardly taunts The person who committed this despicable act is by no means a fan of the NHL and is not welcome in the community.

"No one deserves to be subjected to such ugly treatment and will not be tolerated in our league. We join the Rangers in condemning this unsavory behavior."

Zoom has gained popularity during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) as a way for people to communicate, but the "Zoom bombing,quot; has also been on the rise with many hackers invading chats.

Miller, a defender, signed with the Rangers after counting 18 points in 36 games for the University of Wisconsin last season. He was also a member of the EE team. USA In the teams of the Junior World Championship in 2018 and 2019. He was named alternative captain for last year's tournament.