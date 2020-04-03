R,amp;A admits postponement is an option for the British Open

The R,amp;A is considering postponing the British Open, but a decision has yet to be made.

The Masters and the Championship of the PGA of EE. USA They have already been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with no confirmation yet on whether the first two races of 2020 will take place later in the year.

Reports in the United States said The Open, which will take place at Royal St George & # 39; s in July, was close to following suit.

The R,amp;A will have to consider several factors, including the fact that St. Andrews will host the 150th Open in 2021.

"We continue to work with our options for The Open this year, including the postponement," said R,amp;A CEO Martin Slumbers. "Due to a variety of external factors, that process is taking some time to resolve. We are aware of the importance of being able to provide clear guidance to fans, players and everyone involved and we are working to resolve this as soon as we can. .

Organizers said last month that the focus was "proceeding as planned,quot; for the event, which will take place July 16-19.