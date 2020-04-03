Raising children is a job

WENN

Kourtney Kardashian responds to fans who criticize her after her altercation with her younger sister Kim in a recent episode of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Kourtney Kardashian He applauded the allegations about his work ethic in a series of tweets on Thursday night, April 2, 2020.

The 40-year-old reality star responded to critics as she and her sister Kim Kardashian They ran into tension over the borders of the Poosh creator when filming his reality show.

During the premiere of season 18 of Sunday March 29, 2020 of "keeping up with the KardashiansKim accused her sister of not having a strong work ethic, leading to a physical altercation that beauty magnate KKW later described as "quite intense."

Taking to Twitter, Kourtney, who is the mother of her seven-year-old daughter Penelope, and her children Mason, 10, and Reign, five, with ex Scott DisickHe said, "I will not be live tweeting #KUWTK tonight as I will be spending time with my children while they are on Spring Break."

She continued, "I realize that much of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to clarify one thing: raising children is also a job."

"In fact, it's the most difficult and rewarding job I've ever had. I've decided to focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is about finding YOUR healthy balance to live their best life." she added. "I don't judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope everyone can appreciate my choices as well."

Before the season premiere, Kourtney's mother Kris Jenner He said his daughter was "frustrated and unappreciated," but confirmed that she re-filmed the family reality show after stepping back for a while.