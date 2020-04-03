Queen Elizabeth II will give a rare television address on the COVID-19 crisis for self-isolation

WENN

The April 5 broadcast, to be held after a surge in coronavirus-related deaths, will be just the fourth of the British monarch's 68-year reign beyond his traditional annual message on Christmas Day.

Queen Elizabeth II will head to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on Sunday night, April 5, from self-isolation at Windsor Castle.

After a surge in coronavirus-related deaths in Britain this week, which has cost more than 3,600 in the nation, the Queen has decided to make a rare television appearance to calm her subjects and thank the doctors and nurses fighting the deadly virus, which has paralyzed the virus. world in recent weeks.

An official tweet from The Royal Family says: "On Sunday April 5 at 8 p.m. (BST), Her Majesty the Queen will address the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast."

The address will also be shown on Royal Family's social media channels and broadcast on UK radio.

According to the BBC, Sunday's speech will be just the fourth of the Queen's 68-year reign beyond her traditional annual message on Christmas Day. The other three speeches came during the Gulf War in 1991 and after the death of Princess Diana (1997) and Queen Mother (2002).

Meanwhile, the Queen suspended her royal duties after issuing a statement last month, in which she revealed that she was "entering a period of great concern and uncertainty."

Her son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, recently recovered from the coronavirus.