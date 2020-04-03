Quavo accused of lying while Travis Scott fails to show up at his quarantine birthday party

%MINIFYHTML1977edf6c0af1e3061f2bb05b1cf376975%

The Migos star leaves his fans disappointed when Travis doesn't show up for his online birthday celebration despite the initial announcement that Travis would be there as host.

Rapper Quavo He didn't let the lock ruin his 29th birthday when he went to Instagram Live for a special online celebration, but the host Travis Scott (II) was nowhere to be seen.

the Migos The member aired his 29th birthday party on Thursday, April 2, 2020, after announcing the event earlier this week on his Instagram Stories.

Quavo sparked a night of fan-favorite hits, as well as some never-before-heard records from stars like Scott, meek mill, Nav, Gunna, the late Pop Smoke, and more.

"Shout out to all my Aries, man … quarantine party," he said in the ad. "Stay safe, everyone. Make sure everyone practices social distancing."

"We play all the Migos classics … We are not fighting, we are just vibrating. We celebrate and we go crazy all night," he added. "And guess what? We open the vault and play the shit we've slipped. Don't tell anyone. We'll give you a sneak peek (sic)."

However, enthusiastic viewers were soon disappointed as streaming issues threw the event into chaos and presenter Travis failed to show up.

"So Quavo lied, Travis didn't show up. They also don't play unreleased with trav. Lies about lies about lies," one fan tweeted, second questioning, "Quavo even asked Travis to introduce him before announcing it?" looool. "

"Why does this live Quavo broadcast appear to be hosting a children's party at some community center?" Added a third fan, as one user called it "the worst live party in history."

The online party occurs when people around the world follow the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO) to stay indoors and practice social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.