Professional Darts Corporation CEO Matt Porter Expects to Complete 2020 Calendar | Darts News

Glen Durrant is currently the leader of the Premier League Darts, but will they end the competition?

Professional Darts Corporation CEO Matt Porter says it would be "pointless to play the Premier League behind closed doors."

Darts are one of the many sports that have been stopped by the coronavirus pandemic, and all events in March and April were eliminated.

May's tournaments are likely to be postponed as well, which was when the culmination of the Premier League would have climaxed at London's O2.

Michael van Gerwen last played at the Premier League Darts on March 12 in Liverpool

Despite the fact that some of the rounds of the Premier League have been reorganized, the possibility of playing behind closed doors has been discussed and Porter has dismissed the idea.

"It has been discussed. There are certain events that could work behind closed doors, some touring events, but it would be useless to play the Premier League behind closed doors, it simply would not serve anyone's purpose," he said. said talkSPORT 2.

"It could be that there could be some other content that we could create to fill the void left by live sport, but right now that's not something that is going to happen in the immediate term."

"It would be a mistake for us not to have those conversations and to have plans in place. At some point things will have to restart and it will probably be somewhat slow and gradual rather than an immediate return to normality."

"We are not ruling anything out, we are looking at all the options."

Matt Porter (center) hopes to complete 2020 calendar

Porter is hoping to make the most of the 2020 calendar, even if it means playing all night.

"Most of our events can be played at different times of the year, so we will try, whatever it is we can, so that our 2020 calendar is out of the way, even if it means turning our backs and flying at night to somewhere, "added Porter.

"At some point we will run out of weekends to rearrange things and then, unfortunately, some events will bite the dust by 2020."

"We are not there yet and that is one of the reasons we are holding on to the May events, because we need the time on the calendar."

"We were lucky that we had backup dates for all of our Premier League dates, we have announced for March and April, May things are on hold, just because you never know.

"It is extremely unlikely and don't get me wrong, we hope to have to postpone everything we have in May, but we are not going to press the button yet, we will give it a few more days and see how things work. Get out."

