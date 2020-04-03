Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembers a special memory of her father, the late Ashok Chopra

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been extremely close to her family. The multi-talented actress often shares her favorite moments with loved ones on social media and fans can't stop talking about it. Known for being extremely close to her late father, the late Ashok Chopra, Priyanka recently recalled a memory from her adolescence. The actress remembers how, while growing up, her father asked her not to wear tight clothes. The two would have a "great clash of egos."

Priyanka spent four years of her high school in the United States. She recalled, "I left as a 12-year-old boy with a flat chest and curly hair and returned as an almost 16-year-old woman. My father was really shocked by that. He didn't." I don't know what to do with me for the first few weeks. "

She further reveals that it was after school children began following her back home that the late Ashok Chopra installed bars on her windows and prohibited her from wearing tight clothing.

However, the two went on to share a great bond over the years. PC continued to quote his father who said, "No matter what you do, good, bad, or ugly, you can come and tell me. I will help you fix it. I will not judge you, I will always be on your corner. I will always be on your team." . That is what makes a family special.

Sweet much!