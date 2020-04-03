Private sector heroes of the Colorado coronavirus are stepping up to save the day

%MINIFYHTMLe33c593b42cbd3eb10df14fb00f02c7211% %MINIFYHTMLe33c593b42cbd3eb10df14fb00f02c7212%

Victory over the coronavirus pandemic will not come from the government. Victory will come from the efforts, sacrifices, and ingenuity of private companies and the people who do what they have always done in America: fight each other in times of crisis.

Government tools are powerful, but they cannot solve this pandemic. Orders to stay home, criminalize handshakes, and close deals can only buy time for our healthcare system to respond and private laboratories to find treatment. Trillions of dollars in ransom payments can only prop up, and barely, an economy devastated by fear and uncertainty stemming from the spread of the virus and made worse by government orders.

We don't need to look at D.C., the domes adorning state capitols across our country, or the television news coverage of politicians to see who will finally help us in this challenging time. We just have to search our own communities for the stories that are beginning to be told about the greatness of Americans and our free-enterprise system that is unleashed to help win this battle by using private companies for the public good.

An alcoholic and crack addict who found his faith and sobriety as recently as 2009, has dramatically changed his $ 300 million per year company into a mask maker. Without any invocation of the immensely powerful Federal Defense Production Act of 1950, the owner of My Pillow, Inc. has changed 75% of his company's workforce to produce 50,000 life-saving masks, every day.

In 1995, a mattress maker ventured into the private sector by opening its first store in Denver. Twenty-five years later, Denver Mattress Company operates in 30 states and is the largest private mattress company in the United States. His business, and the many stores that rely on quality mattresses, were not on the "essential,quot; business list under Governor Jared Polis' broad order. Instead of waiting to be rescued or instructed by the government, the Denver Mattress Company developed fifteen prototypes of protective masks, before settling on one that they claim to produce with an amount of 10,000 per day.

That seems to be insufficient to scratch the itch to help. They want to produce 1,500 to 1,800 hospital-grade mattresses to address shortages across the country.

In the 26 years since they opened their little grocery store in the small town of Parker, Esther and John Lee have worked late into the night during the February-June fever, preparing clothes for the prom, weddings, season of swimsuits and all other events that have now been removed from our calendars. The slowdown in business caused by the virus and its decision to temporarily close its doors came before any government mandate to do so. Esther and John migrated here in the early 1980s, worked in maquiladoras, and did cleaning jobs saving their money until, in 1994, they were able to afford to start their own alteration store. Their decades of tireless work in their small business has not made them financially wealthy or able to withstand a prolonged forced economic shutdown. But what they have cannot be bought. Esther and John, names that they were allowed to choose when they became U.S. citizens in 2007, have two daughters, four grandchildren, a store full of silent sewing machines and time. This is the very definition of the American dream.

Whether it's an entrepreneurial spirit, a compulsion to serve your community, or unremitting industry, Lees now devote their days and efforts to producing masks and masks for everyone who requests it, including police, pharmacists, and nursing homes . No money comes in, but what has come out since they started are more than 300 masks and covers.

If pressed to explain "why," they will probably smile and humbly say "we were bored." Of course. Boring.

Your business may not be considered essential, but your American character and spirit are.

Despite the frequent vilification of some, those who risk their futures and invest their lives for a living, and yes, a profit, through their businesses, will be among the many we will appreciate for helping us overcome this pandemic. For these private sector advocates, the government did not have to order them to act or seize their businesses. They did it because the business has never been just about profit; it's also about service, despite what the detractors of our free enterprise system want us to believe.

George H. Brauchler is the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District.

