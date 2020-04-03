Premier League players will launch a coronavirus fund to help the NHS | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLcf706ab2eb4623b05a3c838839321a7911% %MINIFYHTMLcf706ab2eb4623b05a3c838839321a7912%

Premier League clubs unanimously agree to consult players about a 30 percent pay cut to & # 39; protect employment throughout the professional game & # 39;





Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is heavily involved in organizing the NHS fund

Older players in Premier League clubs are involved in discussions to organize a coronavirus crisis fund to support the NHS.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and teammate James Milner are heavily involved in organizing the fund, which could generate millions of pounds of charitable donations.

Talks between club captains and high-level players continue, but an announcement could be made as early as Friday afternoon once the principles of the fund are agreed.

The move comes amid increased focus on footballer pay as some clubs have suspended non-playing staff, while health secretary Matt Hancock asked Premier League stars to "play your paper "and cut the payment or the deferment.

The Premier League announced on Friday that the clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players about a 30 percent pay cut, to be achieved through a "combination of conditional reductions and deferrals."

The Premier League, the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) and club representatives will hold a meeting on Saturday to discuss the proposals.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged Premier League footballers to cut wages to help in the battle against the coronavirus.

The PFA has accepted that players must "share the financial burden,quot; to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, in a letter seen by Sky Sports News, The union has warned players not to cut wages or defer their wages until they see the clubs' finances.