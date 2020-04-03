Premier League Player of the Season: Sadio Mane of Liverpool selected by Sky Sports readers | Football news

Liverpool striker gets 33 percent of the vote, ahead of Jordan Henderson and Kevin De Bruyne

















Highlights from three of the contenders for the Premier League Player of the Season award; Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Kevin De Bruyne.

Sadio Mane is the Premier League player of the season according to the Sky Sports audience.

During our one-week special focus on the Player of the Season award, we've asked him to vote for his 2019/20 campaign standout, and Liverpool striker Mane has become the winner.

Over 50,000 votes were cast and Mane collected 33 percent of them, placing him just ahead of teammate and captain Jordan Henderson (31 percent), with Manchester City player Kevin De Bruyne (20 percent) in third place.

That trio was the top pick, with Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk (five percent) and Mohamed Salah (two percent) in the standings. & # 39; Someone else & # 39; it was an option selected by nine percent of voters.

Mane has been a key figure for the fugitive Premier League leaders this season, scoring 14 times. Crucially, his goals have earned Liverpool 18 points, that's more than any other player at any other club.

Add his seven assists, only Alexander-Arnold has provided the most among Liverpool players this season, and Mane has had a direct hand in 32 percent of Liverpool's goals.

Jamie Redknapp's verdict: "He's a phenomenal player,quot;

"When they signed him from Southampton there were some raised eyebrows, but he has been amazing," says Redknapp. Sky Sports. "It is made of granite. It is as strong, it is brilliant in midair, it attacks the rear post like anyone and can finish off any foot."

"He is a phenomenal player, excellent to play from that side, where he will put the ball in the leader and Roberto Firmino will prepare him. He is an absolute machine in every game. He gets hard goals, great goals, he doesn't care, and that's what distinguishes it. "