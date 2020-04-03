Premier League clubs will consult players about pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic | Football news







Premier League clubs will consult their players about a possible 30 percent pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic.

After a meeting between the 20 clubs on Friday, it was also confirmed that matches will not resume in early May.

%MINIFYHTMLddfc9a379ead6bbd8b89304a37c2156d11% %MINIFYHTMLddfc9a379ead6bbd8b89304a37c2156d12%

The league also said that a solidarity payment of £ 125 million will be made to the EFL and that £ 20 million will be donated to the NHS.

More to follow …