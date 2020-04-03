Prayers: soul singer Bill Withers dies at age 81

Prayers: Roommates, we are praying for the friends and family of singer and soul legend Bill Withers, who died of heart complications. According to his family, Bill passed away on Monday.

“We are devastated by the loss of our loving and devoted husband and father. A lonely man with a heart driven to connect with the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly with people and connected them to each other, ”reads the family statement.

Bill was a three-time Grammy Award winner for some of his best songs, including "Lean On Me,quot;, "Lovely Day,quot; and "Ain’t No Sunshine,quot;. The family continues saying: “As a private life like the one he lived near family and close friends, his music always belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray that his music will offer comfort and entertainment as fans cling to their loved ones. "

Please lift up your family and friends in prayer during this difficult time, Roomies! Bill