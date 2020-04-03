Police: South St. Paul shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically ill – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The South St. Paul Police Department says a 20-year-old man was killed and a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police officers responded to the 1600 block of North Concord Street, where they found two people suffering from "traumatic injuries," according to a press release.

Doctors treated both victims and the 16-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital where he appears in "critical but stable condition."

The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the alleged shooter had fled the area in a car before arriving. However, not long afterward, police say they called the Dakota Communication Center and turned themselves in to West St. Paul police officers.

The alleged gunman, a 19-year-old man, is now in custody at the South St. Paul Police Department.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Dakota County Sheriff's Office, Inver Grove Heights and West St. Paul Police Departments helped stop him and handle what was a huge crime scene. Concord Street was temporarily closed between Butler Avenue and Annapolis Street due to police activity.

An investigation will now be conducted with the help of the Minnesota Office of Criminal Learning, the West St. Paul Police Department and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Check back soon for more information. If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to contact the South St. Paul Police Department at 651-554-3300.