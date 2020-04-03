Police search for suspects involved in crushing and grabbing – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking public help to identify the suspects at once.

It happened on Friday at 3:07 a.m. in the 10900 block of E. Jefferson.

Police say three unknown suspects in a Chevy Avalanche backed up to the front of the store smashing through the glass windows and then seized a safe, containing an undisclosed amount of money inside.

After taking the safe, police say the suspects fled in their vehicle at an unknown address. The suspects were described as three men in hoodies, wearing gloves and driving a Chevy Avalanche.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department Fifth Precinct at 312-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.