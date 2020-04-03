Police investigate fatal shootings near Oakland City Hall – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – A man was shot dead Thursday afternoon in Oakland's Frank Ogawa Plaza near City Hall, police said.
Dispatchers at 4:29 p.m. I got calls about a possible shooting in the 200 block of Frank Ogawa Plaza.
%MINIFYHTMLf2ec96e670cc84b14bce7b11ac8da75e11%%MINIFYHTMLf2ec96e670cc84b14bce7b11ac8da75e12%
Agents went there and located a man who sustained a gunshot wound, according to police. Firefighters and paramedics also responded, but the man died.
Police are investigating the shooting and are not providing further details now, police said.
© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.