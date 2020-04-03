Police investigate fatal shootings near Oakland City Hall – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – A man was shot dead Thursday afternoon in Oakland's Frank Ogawa Plaza near City Hall, police said.

Dispatchers at 4:29 p.m. I got calls about a possible shooting in the 200 block of Frank Ogawa Plaza.

Agents went there and located a man who sustained a gunshot wound, according to police. Firefighters and paramedics also responded, but the man died.

Police are investigating the shooting and are not providing further details now, police said.

