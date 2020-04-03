Playboi Carti Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges in Georgia

Playboi Carti was arrested Thursday on drug and weapons charges in Georgia's Clayton County, but has since been released.

Police arrested Playboi Carti for driving in a Lamborghini with an expired tag, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Authorities searched the car and officers said they discovered 12 bags of marijuana, three pistols, xanax, codeine, and oxycodone.

Another man who was traveling with Playboi Carti was also arrested. Both were taken to the Clayton County Jail for reservation.

Playboi Carti was confirmed released from jail on Friday morning, according to online records from the Clayton County Jail. However, his friend remained in custody on multiple drug and weapon charges.

Authorities had no additional details about the Playboi arrest or the connection they may have had with what was found on the lambo.

Not long ago it was Playboi who was the victim of a crime. In November, the house he shares with his girlfriend Iggy Azalea was robbed. The couple received more than $ 350,000 in jewelry stolen from their Atlanta home, which is located in the Buckhead area of ​​the city.

