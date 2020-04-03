Playboi Carti arrested for possession of drugs and weapons

WENN

Rapper & # 39; Wake Up Like This & # 39; He was thrown into the slammer after police arrested him in Clayton County, Georgia, and found drugs and weapons in his striking Lamborghini.

Up News Info –

Rapper Playboi Carti He has been arrested on charges related to drugs and weapons.

Police officers detained the hit creator "Woke Up So," whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, after stopping him in his Lamborghini for expired registration tags in Clayton County, Georgia, Thursday night, April 2. 2020.

They discovered 12 bags of marijuana, Xanax, codeine, oxycodone, and firearms. Carti and a passenger were arrested and taken to the Clayton County Jail. He was released on Friday morning, according to online prison records.