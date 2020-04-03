Playboi Carti arrested by authorities on drug and weapons charges

TMZ reported today that Playboi Carti was detained by authorities on weapons and drug charges. Police authorities say they arrested the rapper in his Lamborghini on Thursday for having an expired tag, and Clayton County officials said they discovered illegal drugs and firearms.

In addition to the minor traffic violation, police officers found three weapons, codeine, oxycodone, Xanax, and 12 bags of marijuana. The officers took Playboi Carti and his friend to jail.

Additionally, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office took photos of the paraphernalia and posted them online, however, the rapper later posted bail and was released from jail this morning. Carti is rumored to be dating Iggy Azalea, after a tumultuous and intermittent relationship, consisting of random breakups and pregnancy rumors.

Last year, in December, Mel Walker claimed that the rapper posted photos on her Instagram account to refute speculation about the pregnancy. Iggy shared several photos of her in a bikini, showing that she was not actually pregnant.

Mel claims that the Australian rapper, after releasing his new EP, Wicked Lips, and his single, "Lola,quot;, took a break and went to Bali on vacation. The performance artist published several photos of her figure, communicating that she is fine and that she is not pregnant.

Later, Iggy bragged about how great his trip was, especially swimming, which he described as one of the best parts of his vacation. Earlier this year, Iggy made headlines once again when he posted a very serious message on his Instagram.

Azalea claimed she was "single,quot;, however, in January 2020, the rapper and Iggy were seen again at an Australian airport. Apparently Playboi Carti was performing at the Falls Festival in Fremantle, and after it ended, they left the city to an unknown location. Azalea was never reserved for the same festival.

Iggy and Playboi have repeatedly struggled in the past, including when their home was robbed while she was home alone. Suzy Kerr reported in September last year that a thief stole around $ 366,000 jewelry from the house despite Iggy's presence.

Ad

He later revealed surveillance footage to police to help them arrest the individual.



Post views:

0 0